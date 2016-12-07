Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. and others will follow on January 5, 2017
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B43 Carlena Spead $309.41, D51 Tex Quesenberry $497.15, U119 Lashonda Gillon $489.64, B14 David Curry $399.25, C55 Mercedes Mirlas $866.56, C48 Felicia Burnett $820.60, D28 Antavia Moore $662.07, L63 Wilfred Haralson $457.64, D29 Olivia Small $441.88, U100 Rosalie Zuke $362.79, B50 Andrea Adams $512.88, E23 Tex Quesenberry $809.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703
; 1216 Patricia Neeley $1032.64, 1273 Gregory Simmons $944.45, 1058 Orlando Matos $589.76, 1298 Kenneth Davidson $1240.98, AA1130G Steven O'Neill $654.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Altamonte Springs, 598 W Semoran Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
, A102 Ernie Stone $1422.60, A112 Luciano Pedro $1171.10, B107 Myra A Richardson $808.40, C110 Melody Bishop $807.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792
; 1690 Claudia Camacho $518.45, 1419 Randolph Kenneth $609.35, 1693 Timothy Simpson $432.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
, A002 Omar Williams $793.75, A046-74 Jim Dunn $801.50, A080 Anthony Greenwood $379.40, C010 William Harris $732.20, A050 Joshua Lockett $576.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773
; 1629 Katrina Graham $866.15, 1140 Taikenya Singletary $945.95, 2328 Kathleen Sikora $791.30, 2454 Lenora Gipson $416.80, 1742 Ravonda Whittaker $381.65, 1240 Kevin Townsend $363.05, 1023 Billy Bryan $669.90, 2524 Milton Peoples $424.45, 1429 Willie Cobbs $876.40, 1460 Gerald Nelson $296.30, 2447 Lenora Gipson $416.80, 1577 Teresa Letcher $419.45, 2027 Lashun Bain $357.65, 1492 Edgar Orantes $357.70, 2364 Luis Sandoval $684.05
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771
; 1057 Heather Kelsey $582.40, 1052 Jordan Bonilla $561.00, 1025 Antionio Bradley $828.25, 3035 Brian Revels $454.25, 2160 Marse Sapp $488.10, 3099 Anthony Allen $589.45, 3077 Nicholas Fort $547.60.