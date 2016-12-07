Notice of Public Auction 

for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.; B43 Carlena Spead $309.41, D51 Tex Quesenberry $497.15, U119 Lashonda Gillon $489.64, B14 David Curry $399.25, C55 Mercedes Mirlas $866.56, C48 Felicia Burnett $820.60, D28 Antavia Moore $662.07, L63 Wilfred Haralson $457.64, D29 Olivia Small $441.88, U100 Rosalie Zuke $362.79, B50 Andrea Adams $512.88, E23 Tex Quesenberry $809.20; 1216 Patricia Neeley $1032.64, 1273 Gregory Simmons $944.45, 1058 Orlando Matos $589.76, 1298 Kenneth Davidson $1240.98, AA1130G Steven O'Neill $654.80, A102 Ernie Stone $1422.60, A112 Luciano Pedro $1171.10, B107 Myra A Richardson $808.40, C110 Melody Bishop $807.40; 1690 Claudia Camacho $518.45, 1419 Randolph Kenneth $609.35, 1693 Timothy Simpson $432.90, A002 Omar Williams $793.75, A046-74 Jim Dunn $801.50, A080 Anthony Greenwood $379.40, C010 William Harris $732.20, A050 Joshua Lockett $576.80; 1629 Katrina Graham $866.15, 1140 Taikenya Singletary $945.95, 2328 Kathleen Sikora $791.30, 2454 Lenora Gipson $416.80, 1742 Ravonda Whittaker $381.65, 1240 Kevin Townsend $363.05, 1023 Billy Bryan $669.90, 2524 Milton Peoples $424.45, 1429 Willie Cobbs $876.40, 1460 Gerald Nelson $296.30, 2447 Lenora Gipson $416.80, 1577 Teresa Letcher $419.45, 2027 Lashun Bain $357.65, 1492 Edgar Orantes $357.70, 2364 Luis Sandoval $684.05; 1057 Heather Kelsey $582.40, 1052 Jordan Bonilla $561.00, 1025 Antionio Bradley $828.25, 3035 Brian Revels $454.25, 2160 Marse Sapp $488.10, 3099 Anthony Allen $589.45, 3077 Nicholas Fort $547.60.