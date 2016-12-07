IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 07/DAWSON
CASE NO.:DP01-676
In the Interest of: K. F.-H. DOB: 08/01/2001, S. H. DOB: 07/08/2002, A. H. DOB: 03/20/2004, minor children
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Julian Arturo Farelas (father),
Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel P. Dawson, on the 17th day of February, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of November, 2016. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kim Crag-Chaderton, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0433871, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Rd, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811. 407-563- 2317. Kim.crag-chaderton@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal). PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2380 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS.