IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2011-CA- 001281-O
VENTURES TRUST 2013-I- H-R BY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, ITS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, v. VELVA J. PETERSON; CYNTHIA MCGUCKIN, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE FOR THE MISSION FOR ANIMALS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 15, 2007 (AN EXECUTORY TRUST); UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CYNTHIA MCGUCKIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF VELVA J. PETERSON; SPRING RIDGE PHASE I UNIT 2 HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE: NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure entered in the cause pending in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida, Case No. 2011-CA- 001281-O in which VENTURES TRUST 2013-I-H-R BY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC ITS TRUSTEE, is the Plaintiff, and VELVA J. PETERSON, CYNTHIA MCGUCKIN, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE FOR THE MISSION FOR ANIMALS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 15, 2007 (AN EXECUTORY TRUST); UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CYNTHIA MCGUCKIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF VELVA J. PETERSON; SPRING RIDGE PHASE I UNIT 2 HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., Defendants, and all unknown parties claiming interests by, through, under or against a named defendant to this action, or having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Property herein, situated in Orange County, Florida described as follows: LOT 25 SPRING RIDGE PHASE 1 UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 54 PAGE 52 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Together with an undivided percentage interest in the common elements pertaining thereto, the Orange County Clerk of Court will offer the above-referenced real property at public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m., on the 16th day of February, 2017 at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
. Any person claiming interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. Dated this 17th day of November, 2016. /s/ Jason R. Hawkins, CAMERON H. P. WHITE, Florida Bar No.: 021343, cwhite@southmilhausen.com
, JASON R. HAWKINS, Florida Bar No.: 11925, jhawkins@southmilhausen.com
, South Milhausen, P.A., 1000 Legion Place, Suite 1200, Orlando, Florida 32801, Telephone: (407) 539-1638, Facsimile: (407) 539-2679, Attorneys for Plaintiff.