November 23, 2016

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1985 Nissan
VIN# 1N6ND01Y2FC351883
2001 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA4MW31R01J040003
1997 Chevy
VIN# 1G1JC5243V7303774
2001 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ225X10489888
2000 Chevy
VIN# 1GCCS1942YK110339
1997 Dodge
VIN# 2B4GP44R6VR157519
2002 Honda
VIN# JHLRD78802C051453
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 07, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
