The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County.
Item, Mfr., Location Found
Camera (Kodak), International/Austrian Ct
Cell Phone (LG), 33rd St
Cell Phone (LG), N Forsyth Rd
Cell Phone (LG), N Pine Hills Rd
Cell Phone (LG), Wright Ave
Cell Phone (Kyocera), Crown Hill BV
Cell Phone (Samsung), Central Ave
Cell Phone (Samsung), N Orange Ave
Cell Phone (Samsung), Roxburg Ave
Jewelry, Cricket Club Cir
Jewelry, Destination Pkwy
Jewelry, N Orange Ave
Jewelry, S Alafaya TL
Kayak, Ololu DR
IPad Touch, Tall Tree DR
IPad Touch, Tall Tree DR
IPhone, Colony Oaks DR
IPhone, Corporate BV
IPhone, N Forsyth Rd
IPhone, Sterling University Ln
IPhone, W Colonial DR
Laptop (Samsung), Red Bone Ln
Laptop (Sony), Red Bone Ln
Lawn Blower (Echo), Edgewater DR
Lawn Blower (Homelite), Edgewater DR
PS3, Red Bone Ln
Tablet (Samsung), W Colonial DR
US Currency, Hotel Plaza BV
US Currency, JYPWY/Americana
US Currency, Suntree Cir
Watch, Corporate BV
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5pm
