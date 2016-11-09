NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2016-CP-1620-O In Re: Estate of BETSY SMITH, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of BETSY SMITH, deceased, File Number 2016-CP- 1620-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was March 6, 2016; that the total value of the estate is $39,641.26 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Kimberly A. Ziegler, 321 Delaware Ave., W. Collingswood Hts., NJ 08059. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 11/09/16. Person Giving Notice: Kimberly A. Ziegler. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Meghan McShane-Davis, Florida Bar No. 28128, McShane & McShane Law Firm, P.A., 836 N. Highland Ave., Orlando, FL 32803 Telephone:(407) 648-1500.