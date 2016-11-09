November 09, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday the 7th day of November , thru, the 14th day of November 2016 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Christopher Braxton Jr., 244, Mattress-toys-household items
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the, 2nd day of November and the 9th day of November 2016.
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

Most Popular

  1. Medical marijuana is now legal in Florida Read More

  2. Florida Amendment 1 on solar power rejected by voters Read More

  3. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

  4. Amendments 3 and 5 pass by wide margins Read More

  5. There's a rumor Harry Potter's 'Fantastic Beasts' might kill off the Dragon Challenge coaster at Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation