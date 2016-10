Legal Notices 10/26 Issue 

Orlando Legals

The administration of the estate of SUMMER M. MANSOUR, deceased, whose date of death was June 13, 2016; File Number 2016-CP- 002299-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/19/2016. CANTWELL & GOLDMAN, P.A., /S/ Matthew J. Monaghan, MATTHEW J. MONAGHAN, Esq., Florida Bar No. 144649, 96 Willard Street, Suite 302, Cocoa, FL 32922, Telephone: 321-639- 1320 Ext. 107, Email: matt@cfglawoffice.com , Secondary Email: Patricia@cfglawoffice.com . PETITIONER: LUBNA AL-AYED, 600 Kingswood Lane #G, Simi Valley, CA 93065.DIVISION: 03/SheaCASE NO.: DP15-125IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; O.J.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; P.E.M.W. DOB:11/07/2014SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSSTATE OF FLORIDATo:WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea on 21st day of November, 2016, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS/THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of October, 2016. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: (Signed) Deputy Clerk. This summons has been issued at the request of:Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 56020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 822 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 - Telephone, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.1. CELL/GPS/USB ORANGE CENTER BV2. CELLPHONE W/CASE ORANGE & PINE3. CELL PHONE ROSCOMARE AV4. CELL PHONE W COLONIAL DR5. GOLF CLUBS/BAG CITY ST6. BLUETOOTH SPEAKER ATRIUM DR7. CELLPHONE LEE VISTA BV8. TABLET W/CASE 4900 BLK I-DRIVE9. CELL PHONES 5100 BLK YALE ST10. MONEY E CENTTRAL BLV11. MONEY 300 BLK BEECH ST12. MONEY 408 EB/S SEMORANis hereby given that the undersigned, Ashley Perryman, of 383 Emerson Plaza #1016, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, County of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:10/17/16is hereby given that the undersigned, Juan Andres Castro, of 2875 Middleton Cir., Kissimmee, FL 34743, County of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:10/17/16is hereby given that the undersigned, LeaderOne Financial Corporation, of 11020 King St. Suite 390, Overland Park, KS 66210, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/18/16is hereby given that the undersigned, STANFIS LLC, of 1609 Bear Crossing Circle, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/18/16Personal property of Joysticks Orlando L.L.C., Unit 43 will be sold for cash to satisfy owner’s lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self Storage Facility Act on November 12 at 9:00 AM. Property consists of household and miscellaneous items. Sale to be held at premises ofFOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.1534 Kyle BockG0773 Lourdes Cavilla, H0901 Amanda Miller, E0521 Ada Gallardo: AA5106E & AA4725E & AA1789D & AA5306C Delia Schooler, 3064 Christopher Cortes, 1039 Tiffany Walker, 1705 Jamesetta Wright, 3305 Darleen Malave: 776 Rafael Curet, 208 Larry Levitt, 440 Robert Sensibaugh, 410 Latonya Mutter, 1022 Nydia Pacheco.PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES,SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83-806 AND 83-807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN,HOUSEHOLD ITEMS,BEDDING,TOYS, GAMES,BOXES,BARRELS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE IS NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDINGAT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT www.storagetreasures.com , BEGINNING 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME!0237 DARRELL W BENJAMIN; 0240 DOUGLAS JACK KRESEN; 0422 LATOSHIA M JACKSON; 0518 ANTHONY JONES; 0532 TONDALAYIA MARCHE SMITH; 0535 DESIREE DIANE SATTERWHITE; 0603 SHAWANNA QUIDENA KING; 1413 ERIC LEE HARRISON; 1504 DELYNDALE CLARICE BROWN-ROGERS; 1741 LINDA TAYLOR; 2322 NICHOLAS AGOSTINO / JOHN FARMER 1977 FORD PICKUP TRUCK VIN #F10BNY83180.0036 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0037 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0046 TOTORAM KISSOON - GAC IMPORTS / EXPORTS.1048 ANITA SHERAN SALLIS, 1058 LAKICATEE NAAEJEAN SMITH, 1088 HEATHER HORNE, 1094 SANDY RETHA BROWN, 2050 KNEQESHIA LASHAY WEST, 2053 JASON JOEL WHITE II, 3104 MIA ANTOINETTE NOWELLS, 3239 ALAN STANDIFER, 3242 BRENDA WIGGINS, 4003 JEFF CONNER, 4101 VICTOR MICHAEL ROBINSON, 4120 SHAKERA BRESHAY WILSON, 4126 LASHANA TASHAUN QUINN, 5045 ANDRENA LYNN COLLER, 5066 CAMERON CAMPBELL, 6006 FRANCESCA LUISA PETRONE, 6017 ANGELICA GABRIELL OUTLAW, 7101 MARKISHA NICOLA RUCKER.PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. Lien Sale to be held online ending. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com , beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time.#317-Isaiah Dipini; #341-Lilliam Agosto; #422-Ricardo Dasilva; #511-Orlando Ruben Figueroa-Remus; #575-Kevin Jerome Montague #588-Diane Ray#0047-Carlton, Janice Sistrunk; #0055-Osborne, Daniel; #0123-Zubarik, Scott; #0127-Dann, Benjamin; #0132-Zubarik, Scott; #0191-Nixon, Nancy#0366-Fox, David Allen; # 0603-Oravec,Russell James; #0734-Hansen, Michael Andrew; #803-Wheeler, Lamont; #0940-Oravec,Russell James;#B24-Alverseau, Jocelyn;#78-Damein D Burnett; #81-Nerilia Laurent; #107-Krystal A Odom; #126-Aisha A Snow; #136-Ebony L Smith; #206-Charles A James; #288-Janice Hill; #295-Deon T Johnson; #305-Mark W Middlebrooks Jr;#327-Vergenia F Hair; #383-Perry Lettsome; #439-Angelica T Simpson; #459-Ashley R Ferrell; #461-Joseph M Diaz Cabeza; #502-Destiny R Ellis; #537-Octavia V Peterson; #544-Florrie L Yancey; #553-Joe L Oliver; #584-Kietta M Gamble; #586-Sammy Gamble.NOVEMBER 11, 2016 at 8:00AM at1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidderTerm of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. 407-273-58802014 CHEV1G1PA5SHXE71992542012 NISS1N4AL2AP3CN4447642004 FORD1FTYR14U54PA565391997 JEEP1J4FT68S5VL5341672006 BMWWBAVB13586KX401922002 BMWWBAEV53432KM204862003 LINC5LMEU68H93ZJ413742000 HOND1HGEJ8243YL0811052003 FORD1FAFP45X73F417447.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. 407-273-58801993 HONDJHMEH6168PS019316.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1983 HondaVIN# JH2RC0717DM1014882003 FordVIN# 1FAFP53U13G1118712003 MiniVIN# WMWRE33483TD666551998 NissanVIN# 1N4DL01D9YC2402682002 MitsubishiVIN# 6MMAP57P72T0017182000 MercedesVIN# WDBLJ65G9YF137108To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 9, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.1992 TOYOTAVIN# 4T1VK12WXNU0379811993 MERCEDEZVIN# WDBDA28D9PF9980262006 FREIGHTLINERVIN# 1FVACWCS26HU985182001 INTERNATIONALVIN# 1HTSCAAM91H355116To be sold at auction at, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.