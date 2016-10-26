Legal Notices 10/26 Issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT AND IN FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2016-CP- 002299-O
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF SUMMER M. MANSOUR, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SUMMER M. MANSOUR, deceased, whose date of death was June 13, 2016; File Number 2016-CP- 002299-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/19/2016. CANTWELL & GOLDMAN, P.A., /S/ Matthew J. Monaghan, MATTHEW J. MONAGHAN, Esq., Florida Bar No. 144649, 96 Willard Street, Suite 302, Cocoa, FL 32922, Telephone: 321-639- 1320 Ext. 107, Email:matt@cfglawoffice.com
, Secondary Email: Patricia@cfglawoffice.com
. PETITIONER: LUBNA AL-AYED, 600 Kingswood Lane #G, Simi Valley, CA 93065.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/Shea
CASE NO.: DP15-125
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; O.J.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; P.E.M.W. DOB:11/07/2014
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Landen Sparks, Address unknown.
,
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea on 21st day of November, 2016, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS/THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of October, 2016. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: (Signed) Deputy Clerk. This summons has been issued at the request of:Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 56020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 822 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 - Telephone, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2016
1. CELL/GPS/USB ORANGE CENTER BV
2. CELLPHONE W/CASE ORANGE & PINE
3. CELL PHONE ROSCOMARE AV
4. CELL PHONE W COLONIAL DR
5. GOLF CLUBS/BAG CITY ST
6. BLUETOOTH SPEAKER ATRIUM DR
7. CELLPHONE LEE VISTA BV
8. TABLET W/CASE 4900 BLK I-DRIVE
9. CELL PHONES 5100 BLK YALE ST
10. MONEY E CENTTRAL BLV
11. MONEY 300 BLK BEECH ST
12. MONEY 408 EB/S SEMORAN
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 8:00 AM TILL 4:30 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Ashley Perryman, of 383 Emerson Plaza #1016, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, County of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Lashes by Ashley
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Lashes by Ashley"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:10/17/16
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Juan Andres Castro, of 2875 Middleton Cir., Kissimmee, FL 34743, County of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
JC Solutions
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"JC Solutions"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:10/17/16
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, LeaderOne Financial Corporation, of 11020 King St. Suite 390, Overland Park, KS 66210, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Strongwealth Mortgage
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Strongwealth Mortgage
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/18/16
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, STANFIS LLC, of 1609 Bear Crossing Circle, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
OrderSignals
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"OrderSignals
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/18/16
NOTICE OF AUCTION
Personal property of Joysticks Orlando L.L.C., Unit 43 will be sold for cash to satisfy owner’s lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self Storage Facility Act on November 12 at 9:00 AM. Property consists of household and miscellaneous items. Sale to be held at premises of South Pinecastle Mini-Warehouse, 6440 Pinecastle Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32809
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive-Ocoee 11/09/16:
1534 Kyle Bock
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W-Haines City 11/09/16:
G0773 Lourdes Cavilla, H0901 Amanda Miller, E0521 Ada Gallardo
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail-Orlando 11/09/16
: AA5106E & AA4725E & AA1789D & AA5306C Delia Schooler, 3064 Christopher Cortes, 1039 Tiffany Walker, 1705 Jamesetta Wright, 3305 Darleen Malave
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr-Orlando 11/09/16
: 776 Rafael Curet, 208 Larry Levitt, 440 Robert Sensibaugh, 410 Latonya Mutter, 1022 Nydia Pacheco.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES,SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83-806 AND 83-807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN,HOUSEHOLD ITEMS,BEDDING,TOYS, GAMES,BOXES,BARRELS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE IS NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDINGWEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2016
AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ONLINE ATwww.storagetreasures.com
, BEGINNING 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME!
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE EDGEWATER - 6325 EDGEWATER DR ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 12:30 PM
:
0237 DARRELL W BENJAMIN; 0240 DOUGLAS JACK KRESEN; 0422 LATOSHIA M JACKSON; 0518 ANTHONY JONES; 0532 TONDALAYIA MARCHE SMITH; 0535 DESIREE DIANE SATTERWHITE; 0603 SHAWANNA QUIDENA KING; 1413 ERIC LEE HARRISON; 1504 DELYNDALE CLARICE BROWN-ROGERS; 1741 LINDA TAYLOR; 2322 NICHOLAS AGOSTINO / JOHN FARMER 1977 FORD PICKUP TRUCK VIN #F10BNY83180.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE EDGEWATER ANNEX - 6220 ALL AMERICAN BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 12:30 PM:
0036 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0037 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0046 TOTORAM KISSOON - GAC IMPORTS / EXPORTS.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE FOREST CITY ROAD - 6550 FOREST CIY ROAD ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 1:30 PM:
1048 ANITA SHERAN SALLIS, 1058 LAKICATEE NAAEJEAN SMITH, 1088 HEATHER HORNE, 1094 SANDY RETHA BROWN, 2050 KNEQESHIA LASHAY WEST, 2053 JASON JOEL WHITE II, 3104 MIA ANTOINETTE NOWELLS, 3239 ALAN STANDIFER, 3242 BRENDA WIGGINS, 4003 JEFF CONNER, 4101 VICTOR MICHAEL ROBINSON, 4120 SHAKERA BRESHAY WILSON, 4126 LASHANA TASHAUN QUINN, 5045 ANDRENA LYNN COLLER, 5066 CAMERON CAMPBELL, 6006 FRANCESCA LUISA PETRONE, 6017 ANGELICA GABRIELL OUTLAW, 7101 MARKISHA NICOLA RUCKER.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. Lien Sale to be held online ending Wednesday, November 9, 2016
. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
, beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE FORSYTH - 2875 FORSYTH RD. WINTER PARK, FL 32792 - AT 10:00AM:
#317-Isaiah Dipini; #341-Lilliam Agosto; #422-Ricardo Dasilva; #511-Orlando Ruben Figueroa-Remus; #575-Kevin Jerome Montague #588-Diane Ray
MICHIGAN MINI STORAGE - 200 W. MICHIGAN ST ORLANDO, FL 32806 - AT 10:30AM:
#0047-Carlton, Janice Sistrunk; #0055-Osborne, Daniel; #0123-Zubarik, Scott; #0127-Dann, Benjamin; #0132-Zubarik, Scott; #0191-Nixon, Nancy
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE LAKE FAIRVIEW - 4252 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TR. ORLANDO FL 32804 - AT 11:30AM:
#0366-Fox, David Allen; # 0603-Oravec,Russell James; #0734-Hansen, Michael Andrew; #803-Wheeler, Lamont; #0940-Oravec,Russell James;
Fairview Mini Storage - 4211 North Orange Blossom Trail. Orlando, 32804
#B24-Alverseau, Jocelyn;
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE WEST - 4600 OLD WINTER GARDEN RD. ORLANDO FL 32811 AT 12:00PM:
#78-Damein D Burnett; #81-Nerilia Laurent; #107-Krystal A Odom; #126-Aisha A Snow; #136-Ebony L Smith; #206-Charles A James; #288-Janice Hill; #295-Deon T Johnson; #305-Mark W Middlebrooks Jr;#327-Vergenia F Hair; #383-Perry Lettsome; #439-Angelica T Simpson; #459-Ashley R Ferrell; #461-Joseph M Diaz Cabeza; #502-Destiny R Ellis; #537-Octavia V Peterson; #544-Florrie L Yancey; #553-Joe L Oliver; #584-Kietta M Gamble; #586-Sammy Gamble.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOVEMBER 11, 2016 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2003 AUDI
VIN #WAULC68E33A364187
2005 LINC
VIN# 5LMEU88H85ZJ19316
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on NOVEMBER 16, 2016 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. 407-273-5880
2014 CHEV
1G1PA5SHXE7199254
2012 NISS
1N4AL2AP3CN444764
2004 FORD
1FTYR14U54PA56539
1997 JEEP
1J4FT68S5VL534167
2006 BMW
WBAVB13586KX40192
2002 BMW
WBAEV53432KM20486
2003 LINC
5LMEU68H93ZJ41374
2000 HOND
1HGEJ8243YL081105
2003 FORD
1FAFP45X73F417447.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on NOVEMBER 16, 2016 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. 407-273-5880
1993 HOND
JHMEH6168PS019316.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1983 Honda
VIN# JH2RC0717DM101488
2003 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP53U13G111871
2003 Mini
VIN# WMWRE33483TD66655
1998 Nissan
VIN# 1N4DL01D9YC240268
2002 Mitsubishi
VIN# 6MMAP57P72T001718
2000 Mercedes
VIN# WDBLJ65G9YF137108
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 9, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1992 TOYOTA
VIN# 4T1VK12WXNU037981
1993 MERCEDEZ
VIN# WDBDA28D9PF998026
2006 FREIGHTLINER
VIN# 1FVACWCS26HU98518
2001 INTERNATIONAL
VIN# 1HTSCAAM91H355116
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on November 14th, 2016
, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.
Around The Clock Towing inc.