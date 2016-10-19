10/19 issue legal notices 

Legal Public Notices
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida SelfService Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below:
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807 October 27th, 2016 @9:30am
:: Enrique Redondo-Bench, Golf Bag, Kid’s Toys and Bags, Leonardo Nixon-Jet Ski, Tool Box and Tools, Lift, Alexis Perkins- Luggage, Toys, Bed and Movies, Hector David Aguilar-Dresser, Chairs, Table and Boxes, Ana C. Figueroa-TV, Table, Clothes and Baskets, Donald S. Eckenrod-Couch, Records, Table and Boxes, Franchesca Ortiz-Cabinets, Desk, Misc. Toys and Clothes, Alicia Calderon-Clothes, Luggage, Misc. Boxes and Bins, Johnny Hart-TV, Mattress, Boxes and Clothes, Vernesheya Brooks-Couch, Chairs, Mattress and Dresser, Cristobal Flores-Couch, Mattress, TV and Dresser, Stevens Brooks-Vending Machine, Refrigerator, Cooler and Dolly, Prisilla Vasquez- Baby Bed, baby Seat, Dresser and Golf Clubs, Mariam Uset-Freezer, Bike, Air Compressor and Dresser, Yvette Martinez-Dresser, Toys, Bins and Shoes, Alice Williams-Chairs, Tables and Bed, Pedro J. Torres-Bike, Misc. Totes, Bags and Boxes, Valerie Saint Surin-TV, Vacuum, Table and Boxes, Margaro Diaz-Washer, Microwave, Mattress and Bike, Martin Mbewe-TV, Artwork, Boxes and Bins, Crystal Imera-Chairs, Dresser, Fan and Boxes, Erica Long-Speaker, Misc. Bins and Boxes, Toys, Frans J Rovello-Luggage, Mattress, Chair and Bins, Carol Kapelke-Chair, Bike, Boxes and DVD’s, Carlos Torres-Shelf, Crates, Boxes and Totes, Jose D’Orville Maldonado-Saw, Boxes, Microwave and Table, Floyd Stewart –Dresser, Mattress, Boxes and Totes, Victor Garcia-Dresser, Mattress, Totes and Boxes, Jocelyn Bonilla-Couch, Dolls, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Frans J. Rovello-Chairs, Mattresses, TV and Bike, Alexandra M. Galarza-Minifridge, Couch, End Table and Mattress
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839-2307 October 27th, 2016 @11:00am
:: Yolanda Merritt-Suitcases, Misc. Tubs, Boxes, Totes and Baskets, Irene Walker-Twin Mattress, Headboard and Bed Frame, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Tubs, Aaron Fenner-Floor Dolly, Men’s Bike, Couch, End Table and Misc. Boxes, Maria C. Alanis-Desk, 2 Stools, Twin Bed, Dresser, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Roberto Alicea-Large Speaker, Industrial Vaccum, Bike, Bongo Drums and Misc. Boxes.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT AND IN FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2016-CP- 002299-O
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF SUMMER M. MANSOUR, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SUMMER M. MANSOUR, deceased, whose date of death was June 13, 2016; File Number 2016-CP- 002299-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/19/2016. CANTWELL & GOLDMAN, P.A., /S/ Matthew J. Monaghan, MATTHEW J. MONAGHAN, Esq., Florida Bar No. 144649, 96 Willard Street, Suite 302, Cocoa, FL 32922, Telephone: 321-639- 1320 Ext. 107, Email: matt@cfglawoffice.com
, Secondary Email:Patricia@cfglawoffice.com
. PETITIONER: LUBNA AL-AYED, 600 Kingswood Lane #G, Simi Valley, CA 93065.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/Shea
CASE NO.: DP15-125
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; O.J.W. DOB: 08/03/2013; P.E.M.W. DOB:11/07/2014
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Landen Sparks, Address unknown.
,
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea on 21st day of November, 2016, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS/THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of October, 2016. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: (Signed) Deputy Clerk. This summons has been issued at the request of:Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 56020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 822 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 - Telephone, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2016
1. CELL/GPS/USB ORANGE CENTER BV
2. CELLPHONE W/CASE ORANGE & PINE
3. CELL PHONE ROSCOMARE AV
4. CELL PHONE W COLONIAL DR
5. GOLF CLUBS/BAG CITY ST
6. BLUETOOTH SPEAKER ATRIUM DR
7. CELLPHONE LEE VISTA BV
8. TABLET W/CASE 4900 BLK I-DRIVE
9. CELL PHONES 5100 BLK YALE ST
10. MONEY E CENTTRAL BLV
11. MONEY 300 BLK BEECH ST
12. MONEY 408 EB/S SEMORAN
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 8:00 AM TILL 4:30 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Andrew Baker, of 407 Brookfield Dr., Kissimmee, FL 34758, County of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
High Strength Moving and Storage
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"High Strength Moving and Storage"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:10/13/16
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Cinergy Pharmacy LLC, of 2116 S. Orange Ave., Suite B, Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Total Care Pharmacy
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Total Care Pharmacy
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/14/16
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Orlando Leased Housing Associates VI, LLLP, of 2905 Northwest Blvd., Ste 150, Plymouth, MN 55441 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Aventura
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Aventura
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/14/16.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Osceola Surgical Associates, LLC, of One Park Plaza, Nashville, TN 37203, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Surgical Specialty Group of Oviedo
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Surgical Specialty Group of Oviedo
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/11/16.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd-Orlando 11/02/16:
3075 Michelle Turner, 8028 Loretta Pollman, 1009 Joyce Trimble, 3037 Shabiki Dann, 4008 James Ivory, 1062 Nyrere Nembhard, 1102 & 3053 Phyllis Mcwhorter, 3002 Wanda Jones, 6042 Keyla Andujar, 5003 Shavonda Campbell, 2017 Synoria Anderson, 8021 Edward Figgs
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave-Orlando 11/02/16:
1113 & 1527 Maria Ortiz, 1253 Kelvin Brown, 1045 Katrina Pope
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive-Orlando 11/02/16
: C168 Christyna Mcbrayer, D114 Santanna Brown, B194 Roberto Martinez Cardona, B146 Kristal Stewart
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd-Orlando 11/02/16:
741 Francisco Rodriguez, 703 Mariano Rivera, 1502 Yahaira Colon, 707 Angela Bruce, 611-12 Randall Lanman, 120 Maria Reyes, 101 Mildalia Gonzalez, 615 Mildred Betancourt
Uhaul Ctr Alafaya-11815 E Colonial Drive-Orlando 11/02/16:
1251 Hannah Lachapelle, 1123 Mary Lundy, 1610 Dennis Alvarado,1518 Athena Morey, 1133 Kimberly Monachino.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive-Ocoee 11/09/16:
1534 Kyle Bock
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W-Haines City 11/09/16:
G0773 Lourdes Cavilla, H0901 Amanda Miller, E0521 Ada Gallardo
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail-Orlando 11/09/16
: AA5106E & AA4725E & AA1789D & AA5306C Delia Schooler, 3064 Christopher Cortes, 1039 Tiffany Walker, 1705 Jamesetta Wright, 3305 Darleen Malave
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr-Orlando 11/09/16
: 776 Rafael Curet, 208 Larry Levitt, 440 Robert Sensibaugh, 410 Latonya Mutter, 1022 Nydia Pacheco.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES,SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83-806 AND 83-807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN,HOUSEHOLD ITEMS,BEDDING,TOYS, GAMES,BOXES,BARRELS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE IS NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2016
AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT www.storagetreasures.com
, BEGINNING 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME!
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE EDGEWATER - 6325 EDGEWATER DR ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 12:30 PM
:
0237 DARRELL W BENJAMIN; 0240 DOUGLAS JACK KRESEN; 0422 LATOSHIA M JACKSON; 0518 ANTHONY JONES; 0532 TONDALAYIA MARCHE SMITH; 0535 DESIREE DIANE SATTERWHITE; 0603 SHAWANNA QUIDENA KING; 1413 ERIC LEE HARRISON; 1504 DELYNDALE CLARICE BROWN-ROGERS; 1741 LINDA TAYLOR; 2322 NICHOLAS AGOSTINO / JOHN FARMER 1977 FORD PICKUP TRUCK VIN #F10BNY83180.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE EDGEWATER ANNEX - 6220 ALL AMERICAN BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 12:30 PM:
0036 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0037 DODARIE BARRINGTON HAUGHTON; 0046 TOTORAM KISSOON - GAC IMPORTS / EXPORTS.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE FOREST CITY ROAD - 6550 FOREST CIY ROAD ORLANDO, FL 32810 - AT 1:30 PM:
1048 ANITA SHERAN SALLIS, 1058 LAKICATEE NAAEJEAN SMITH, 1088 HEATHER HORNE, 1094 SANDY RETHA BROWN, 2050 KNEQESHIA LASHAY WEST, 2053 JASON JOEL WHITE II, 3104 MIA ANTOINETTE NOWELLS, 3239 ALAN STANDIFER, 3242 BRENDA WIGGINS, 4003 JEFF CONNER, 4101 VICTOR MICHAEL ROBINSON, 4120 SHAKERA BRESHAY WILSON, 4126 LASHANA TASHAUN QUINN, 5045 ANDRENA LYNN COLLER, 5066 CAMERON CAMPBELL, 6006 FRANCESCA LUISA PETRONE, 6017 ANGELICA GABRIELL OUTLAW, 7101 MARKISHA NICOLA RUCKER.
NOTICE of Public Sale
Storage Zone – Longwood
- Personal Property consisting of couches, beds, TVs, Clothes, boxes of household goods, and other personal items used in the home, office, or garage will be sold for CASH or otherwise disposed of on October 22nd, 2016 at 120 Highline Drive. Longwood, FL 32750 at 10:00AM
. to satisfy owners lien for rent and fees due in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-Storage Act 83.806 and 83.807. All items or spaces may not be available at the time of sale. 2203 Lissa Ward, 2510 LaSaundra Robinson, 1314 Debra Brown(Merchants Coupon Exchange), 628 Adam T. Wayne, 1013 Stig Gruen.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 4, 2016 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC,
630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1999 Nissan,
Vin#3N1AB41D9XL091826;
2005 Suzuki,
Vin#JS1GR7JA452103352;
2004 KIA,
Vin#KNAGD126445350926;
2002 Toyota,
Vin#1NXBR12E72Z574454;
2006 GMC,
Vin#1GKET66M166143737;
2009 Scion,
Vin#JTKDE167490281741;
1996 Toyota,
Vin#4T1BG12K1TU664793;
2002 Mazda,
Vin#1YVGF22C425272874;
2002 Mitsubishi,
Vin#6MMAP57P02T010244;
2001 Oldsmobile,
Vin#1GHDX03E41D327378;
1996 Chevrolet,
Vin#1G1LD5549TY186288;
1998 Oldsmobile,
Vin#1G3NB52M9W6344171;
1985 Dodge,
Vin#1B7FD14T9FS617922;
1998 Ford,
Vin#3FAFP1132WR161775;
1997 Chevrolet,
Vin#1GCGG25W7V1082846;
2009 Mitsubishi,
Vin#JM1BJ222810438234;
1999 Ford,
Vin#1FAFP10P3XW264996;
2000 Nissan,
Vin#JN1CA31D7YT765023;
2007 Mercedes,
Vin#WDBRF52H37E025492;
1995 Mitsubishi,
Vin#JA3AP47H4SY013016;
1999 Mercedes-benz,
Vin#4JGAB54E0XA069093;
1999 Ford,
Vin#1FMYU22E3XUC61374;
2000 Pontiac,
Vin#1G2WR121XYF169841;
1994 Honda,
Vin#1HGCD5659RA153602;
1992 Chevrolet,
Vin#1G1BN53E8NR118808;
1992 Geo,
Vin#2CNBE18U4N6944644;
1995 Nissan,
Vin#JN8HD17Y3SW110117;
1992 Toyota,
Vin#1NXAE91A1NZ376557;
1998 Toyota,
Vin#4T1BG22K2WU203208;
2004 Saturn,
Vin#1G8AW12F54Z141541;
2005 Dodge,
Vin#1D4GP45R65B356234;
2002 Ford,
Vin#1FMZU67E72UD00237;
1999 Lincoln,
Vin#1LNHM81W6XY669650;
2000 Dodge,
Vin#1B3ES46C2YD614076;
2007 Ford,
Vin#1FAHP25187G133222;
1996 Chevrolet,
Vin#1G1LD55M1TY101718;
2001 Nissan,
Vin#JN1CA31D81T827230;
2003 Mercury,
Vin#2MEFM74W63X694588;
1996 Isuzu,
Vin#4S2CM58V0T4321620;
2010 Ford,
Vin#1FAHP3FN8AW277020;
1996 Toyota,
Vin#1NXBA02E5TZ356421;
2000 Chevrolet,
Vin#1GCEC14V3YE421749;
1996 Toyota,
Vin#1NXBA02E7TZ440207;
2005 Chevrolet,
Vin#2GCEC19TX51278268.
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON OCTOBER 28, 2016
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED.
951 S. JOHN YOUNG PKWY – KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 8:00 AM
: 1013 –A. PINCKNEY, 1126 – E.CARTER, 1508 –I. GUIVAS, 1530 – P.GILSON, 1539 – C.NAZARIO, 1714 –J.EUSTACE, 1801 – L.DEL VALLE, 1808 – J.DAVENPORT, 2110 –A. RIVERA, 2165 – S.MCKENZIE, 2223 – T.BLAKE, 2227 –R. CRUZ, 2244 – N.SANCHEZ, 2246 – JOSE LUIS, BURGOS, 2303 – N.CHIN, 2306 – M.NEGRON, (MAGGIE) 2413 – S.ABDUL MUNTAQIM.
1701 DYER BLVD – KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 8:10 AM
: 0001 – A.GONZALEZ, 0003 –R. DELAZERDA, 0011 –J. RODRIGUEZ, 0014 –C. SMITH, 0033 – H.PRICE, 0044 – K.BLAS, 0046 – J.LYONS, 0051 – M.STEWART, 0069 –N.DAVIS, 0078 – R.GAUTIER, 0167 – C.DOWNING, 1016 – E.CARBONE, 1019 – J.FIGUEROA, 2009 – C.GIBSON, 2023 – J.SAUNDERS, 2027 – R.ESPINALES, 2035 – S.JIMENO, 2040 – Q.EWART, 2083 –C. CRUZ, 2092 – S.HALL, 2107 – K.SHOOP, 2116 – C.GAFFNEY, 4042 – C.UTITIAJ, 5013 – M.ALCAZAR, 6037 – S.PENCILLE, 6046 – G.ALLEN, 6052 – K.MCPHERSON, 6058 – K.CABRERA, 6071 – L.BYNOE, 6112 – I.GUERRIOS, 6164 – M.THOMAS, 6165 – M.WILBANKS, 6182 –R. RAMOS, 6205 – J.LONDONO, 6208 – A.LOGAN, 6215 –C. CRUZ MALDONADO, 6222 – T.YEAGER, 8080 – R.SHARRER, 8085 – G.MARRERO RAMIREZ.
2783 N. JOHN YOUNG PKWY – KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 8:20 AM:
1004 – G.CHAPMAN, 1063 – N.ALCE, 1082 – J.LEWIS, 1105 –A.QUINTANA, 12062 – J.HERNANDEZ, 12109 –A.RIVERA, 12406 – B.WILSON, 12502 – C.RODRIGUEZ, 1269 –F.MADERA, 293 – A.KALLOO, 351 – C.SULLIVAN, 410 – J.KALSTEK, 806 – D.NOEDEL, 915 – R.SEONATH, 960 – J.HEMMINGS, 970 – N.RHEM.
227 SIMPSON RD - KISSIMMEE, FL 34744 –AT 8:30 AM:
045 - KINGDOM RESTORATION WORLD, 045 – B.TURTON III, 070 – Y.QUINTANA, 1003 – J.ILLES, 204 – B.COWART, 340 –D.JOSE RODRIGUEZ, 360 – D.ARROYO DOMENA, 842 – K.RAMO
1051 BUENAVENTURA BLVD – KISSIMMEE, FL 34743 – AT 8:40 AM
: 01115 – N.ARROYO, 01144 – J.MIRANDA, 01201 –C.LUGO RIVERA, 02109 –A.TORRES, 02154 –J. DER, 02212 –L.FIGUEROA, 02423 – M.OTTUSO, 02427 – L.LANIER, 02431 – N.MARTINEZ, 02509 – D.MESSON, 02620 – A.JEAN LOUIS, 04119 – M.CINTRON, 04133 – J.GONZALEZ, 04136 – S.GILLEY, 04145 – J.TORRES, 04306 – J.VELIN, 05135 – L.PEREZ, 05162 – J.DIAZ, 05412 –S. BERMUDEZ.
1800 TEN POINT LN – ORLANDO, FL 32837 – AT 9:00 AM:
0121 – C.TORRES, 0148 – A.OQUENDO, 0156 –D. MIRANDA, 0158 – M.MARQUEZ, 0167 – R.JOHNSON, 1045 – D.MONTES, 1067 –M.SAYAGO, 1072 – L.BOYD, 2016 – J.REX, 2071 – R.MURILLO, 3031 – C.PIERRE, 3033 – M.BERNABE, 3041 – G.ALICEA, 5021 – C.OSORIO, 7020 – K.HODGES, 7065 – N.PEREZ, 7111 – N.SOALHEIRO, 7117 – E.KIMBLE, 7132 – Y.REYES, 7156 – N.MARCANO, 8037 – N.SCHERMERHORN.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22591L051075
2010 Honda
VIN# 19XFA1F81AE049372
2004 Nissan
VIN# 5N1BV28U54N362083
2009 Lincoln
VIN# 1LNHM93R99G611621
2001 Dodge
VIN# 1B4GP45321B156371
2005 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D95C203760
1998 Mitsubishi
VIN# 6MMAP57P1WT007200
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON OCTOBER 27, 2016
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED.
4729 S. ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL – ORLANDO, FL 32839 – AT 8:00 AM
:0105 - DALTON, K.-0107 - RIVERA, S.-0115 -CHANDLER, C.-0121 - FAIR, K.-0135 - KEYSEAR, J.-0141 - SCHEBESTA, J.-0142 - GRACIA, M.-0148 - ADDERLEY, M.-0152 - ROMANSKY, L.J.-0158 - CHARLES, K.-0201 - DESIR, L.-0205 - SNEED, E.-0206 - BUCHANA, J.-0234 - MCDERMOTT, J.-0306 - CURRY, J.-0309 - ALEJANDRO, J.-0311 - OUSLEY, B.-0323 - JONES, L.-0325 - SPEARMON, P.-0326 - DRUMMER, M.-0327 - HERNANDEZ, C.-0340 - NIECE, D.-0349 - FRASER, C.-0422 - ABRAMS, C.-0435 - WILLIAMS, E.-0436 - AMEDEO, J.-0506 - BATTLES, B.-0514 - BROWN, T.-0529 - ELLIS, T.-0530 - HEREDIA, J.-0602 - GASKIN, H.-0605 - JOSEPH, D.-0608 - GERMAN, C.- 0622 - SMITH, G.-0623 - HANSHAW, E.-0706 - CAMERON, A.-0707 - RAMIREZ, J.-0711 - KNIGHT, M.-0815 - PATTERSON, D.- 0820 - PHERAI, D.-0824 - KARSHNER, B.-0828 - RIVERA, L.-0834 - JORDAN, G.-0835 - ALICEA, M.-0836 - ODOM, K.-0847 - STROUSE, A.-0903 - JACKSON, S.-0905 - ANDRE, G.-09102 - WILLIAMS, L.-0930 - COLLIE, C.-0932 - GARDNER, D.-0946 - ROBERTS, D.-0947 - PETERSON, J.-0949 - MITCHELL, R.-0965 - LYNN, K.-0976 - ROSARIO, J.-0990 - ISAAC, S.-0995 - VEGA, J.- 1024 - JOHNSON, J.-1033 - SMITH, C.-1049 - GORDON, P.-1061 - FRANCOIS, R.-1062 - DUBOCQ, L.-1069 - TSOUROUNIS, L.-1077 - WILLIS, F.-1082 - LOMAX, N.-1104 - THOMAS, S.-1115 - MONDESIR, J.-1116 - MCNEIL, Q.-1117 - KOTILIS, B.-1119 - FRYER, M.-1121 - JOHNSON, T.-1125 - BARGAINEER, M.-1126 - MILLER, L.-1133 - BLAKE, J.-1135 - PADILLA, A.-1137 - MCGUINNESS, H.-1167 - BRISKEY, B.-1171 - MARIN CRUZ, L.-1212 - CERIZIER, G.-1222 - NORELIA, D.-1243 - BUTLER, S.-1246 - COLEMAN, M.-1269 - TOWNSEND, Z.-1272 - ACEVEDO, C.-1308 - THOMAS, H.-1332 - ROUSSEAU, B.-1340 - EDWARDS-WRIGHT, T.-1361 - BROWN, I.-1362 - KERR, M.-1365 - SUTTON, FI.-1367 - CONTRERAS, J.-1379 - POWELL, K.-1380 - SEABROOKS, V.
1313 45 TH ST – ORLANDO, FL 32839 – AT 8:15 AM:
A105 – A. FAIRLEY, A107 – K. BROXTON, A114 – R. POLLACK, A118 – J. WILLIAMS, A121 – A. MERRICKS, A123 – M. HARRISON, A125 – C. FRASER, A135 – B. MOORE, A193 – G. SIMPSON, B205 – K. SIMON, B221 – B. LORRAINE, B228 – A. DAVIS, B229 – L. JARRETT, B244 – A. RACHELLE, B260 – V. JOHNSON, B264 – B. MUNOZ, C305 – C. KAISER, C307 – W. PERLISH WILLIAMS, C308 – M. SAINUIL, C312 – J. WALDEN, C318 – C. FILKINS, C320 – S.NISBET, C326 – J. WALDEN, C327 – M. PASCAL, C328 – E. PIERRE, C331 – K. BARDEN, C333 –J. JORDAN, JENNAY, C381 – E. MATHIEU, C394 – A. FORTE, D409 – L. WOODSON, D411 – M. BELLEVUE, D421 – J. HAIR, D435 – F. ALBERTO, D440 – K. HAIRE, D441 – T. STORY, D445 – R. BRUN, E508 – A. WRIGHT, E528 –C. JACKSON JR, E534 – I. ALBURY, E536 – C. LOUDER, E541 – R. ANDERSON, E546 – V. FELIX, E560 – C. ARENAS, E581 – M. BECKFORD, F600 – C. FILKINS, F618 – K. MITCHELL, F644 – S. SIMMONS, F650 – E. WARREN JR., G710 – J. PHERAI, G724 – K. HECTOR, H804 – S. ARRINDELL, H822 – J. PEREZ, H832 – D. RODRIGUEZ, H846 – T. HAMILTON, J901 – N. HONORE, J907 – M. MERCIER, J910 – K. LEWIS, J915 – M. PEREZ,
235 E. OAKRIDGE RD – ORLANDO, FL 32809 – AT 8:30 AM:
A137 – S. WILLIAMS, A148 – F. ORTIZ JR, A149 – F. BAILEY, A150 – C. SPENCE, B201 –W. JOLTEUS, B212 – S. DAVIS, B221 – K. ROSS, B227 – S. WATTLEY, B242 – L. COLLINS, C303 – D. HARRIS, C308 – S. CASTILLO, C321 – C. MUNIZ TORRES, D407 – M. NIEVES, D409 – J .RIVERA, D426 – L. DOUGLAS, E506 – F. REGIS, E511 – K. BLAZIER, E515 – J. JOHNSON, E529 – C. HYLTON, E533 – J. LOPEZ-NATAL, E539 – M. CADET, E545 – A. VENANT, F613 – M. ARIAS, F621 – J. SANTIESTEBAN, F623 – W. VAN HOVE, F630 – H. TENA, F636 – I. MARCELIN, G711 – R. DIAZ, G731 – C. ROSAS, G733 – F. BASTAR, H807 – C. THOMPSON, H812 – M. ROBINSON, H818 – J. LAZO ZUNIGA, H819 – C. WILKINSON HUGGINS, H831 – H. JONES, I925 – O. JOHNSON, J021 – J. ANGELES, K108 – M. DESTIN, K111 – T. RIGG, K135 – I. BATISTA, L221 – W. SHAW, L223 – J. MARGESON, M313 – J. HARDEN, M314 – J.P. SOLORZANO JERDUCA, N411 – D. HARDEE, N412 – J. ISRAEL, O515 – M. SEPULVEDA, P014 – J. ROMAN, P037 – K. TORRES, P040 – J. AVRIL, P054 –A.JACKSON JR,
1801 W. OAKRIDGE RD – ORLANDO, FL 32809 – AT 8:45 AM:
B041 – B. OLIVER, B049 – A. VEGA, C004 – K. CLANCEY, C048 – D. GREENWOOD, D006 – S. THOMPKINS, D009 – C. JEAN, D010 – L. HARLEY, D021 – V. CAMPOS, D028 – W. BELL, D030 – S. DUMBLETON, D032 – C. WHITE I I, D064 – W. GERLING, E012 – M. PHILLIPS, E041 – A. SALAZAR, E046 – L. HOLLAND, F009 – L. CORREA, G001 – O. PEREZ, G036 – E. LEBRON, G043 – S. DE MELO FARIA, G045 – T. JOHNSON, H013 – J. RYAN, H027 – C. WARD, J008 – T. JACKSON, J014 – C. CARTAXO, J032 – T. BROWN, J034 – E. GONZALEZ, J038 – B. ANTHONY, J049 – D. EDWARDS, J066 – S. JORDAN, J073 – S. KING, J. 082 – D. MATOS, J088 – K. FOSTER, J089 – D. JOHNSON, J092 – J. FORBES, J099 – M. GOMEZ, J104 – K. WILLIAMS, J116 – Y. KANARICK, J118 – M. DANZA, J131 – W. BRYANT, J160 – S. RIVERA, K011 – G. PETERS, K021 – D. SPURLING, K036 – J. ELLIS, K037 – E. PORRATA, K045 – A. MARQUEZ, K053 – V. WILSON, K066 – A. RODRIGUEZ, K075 – T. GARAY, K080 – S. PROPHETE, K087 – M. CATALA, K090 –J. JACKSON, K095 – S. BROWN, K103 – R. SHAM, K108 – O. RODRIGUEZ, K109 – M. DANZA, P002 – C. MARTINEZ, P005 – J. NOEL,
6040 LAKE HURST DR – ORLANDO, FL 32819 – AT 8:40 AM:
0016 – D.ZUMBRENNEN, 0018 – D. ZUMBRENNEN, 0038 – E.GALAN, 0049 –B. BEVILL, 0171 – C.GREENE, 0212 – J.LEWIS, 0237 – F.ORLACH, 0239 – S.JONES, 0254 - STEFANO'S GRILL, 0254 – K.KURTZ, 0262 - STEFANO'S GRILL,0262 – K.KURTZ, 0388 – J.FETHERSON, 1020 – K.SURI, 1070 – E.PEREIRA, 2002 – W.JONES, 2102 – S.VOLMAR, 2149 – D.MCMICHAEL, 2150 – P.ZIMMER.
5900 LAKE HURST DR – ORLANDO, FL 32819 – AT 8:50 AM
: C163 – A.MORALES JR, C165 – L.BOYKIN, D096 – B.RUNKEL, D157 –J. MCGLASHAN, D175 – C.JONES, E222 – D.JACKSON, E231 – M.FINNERTY, E252 - TOWERS CONSTRUCTION, E252 – JESUS R.MARTINEZ.
4508 S. VINELAND RD – ORLANDO, FL 32811 – AT 9:00 AM
: 0314 – A.KENCOS-HAIEK, 0034 – N.WILLIAMS, 0501 – J.ROY, 0607 – J.CONCEPCION, 0611 – A.ENGRAM, 0810 – I.BONILLA, 0815 – D.JEFFERSON, 0906 – A.CADET, 1018 –J.RUTHFORD, 1106 – K.COSTA, 1206 – M.MARTINEZ, 1208 – J.WEXLER, 1218 – P.SAINT PIERRE, 1231 – C.REYES, 1303 – F.CARROLL 1325 – V.HODGES, 1416 – SUNSHINE VNTURES II LLC, 1416 – A.HERNANDEZ, 1418 – C.THOMPSON, 1433 – B.PAL.
5401 L.B. MCLEOD RD – ORLANDO, FL – 32811 – AT 9:10 AM:
1107 – E.TOLIVER, 1109 – L.CHARLES, 1135 – M.MELENDEZ, 2213 - AKB ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.2213 – A.BRUNS, 2251 – J.OUAZZANI, 2266 – K.HAIR, 2272 – M.DICKS, 2284 – R.MCKNIGHT, 2297 –D. CORDEIRO, 2338 – M.SMITH, 2341 –T. SNULLIGAN.
5602 RALEIGH ST, ORLANDO, FL 32811 – AT 9:20 AM
: 0003 – R. HATCHER, 0030 – J. JONES, 0037 – K. REYNOLDS, 0060 – L. SIMS, 0067 – M. SUFFRENA, 0076 – W. BABINGTON, 0082 – E. GRAY, 0086 – W. RODRIGUEZ, 0096 – Z. AKINS, 0100 – K. LUCAS, 0133 – P. SCHRECENGOST, 0161 – R. GRADY, 0162 – C. HAWKINS, 0203 – W. BENJAMIN, 0249 – L. ROBINSON, 0257 – T. BATES, 0315 – T. PELOQUIN, 0319 – E. SANTIAGO, 0328 – A. CARTER, 0346 – V. GOLD, 0401 – D. DA FONSECA, 0404 – B. HATCHER, 0418 – F. KELLY, 0420 – P. FEATHERMAN, 0425 – J. KELLY, 0426 – A. GAINEY, 0440 – T. LEWIS, 0446 – D. BULA, 0457 – M. CLOISEAU, 0491 – J. JOSEPH, 0499 – S. UPCHURCH, 0506 – A. STEVENS, 0535 – A. HERBERT, 0536 – J. HOWARD, 0574 – S. TOYA JONES,
900 S. KIRKMAN RD.– ORLANDO, FL 32811 – AT 9:30 AM:
1501 – R. LOZIN, 1612 – B. DINKEL, 2116 – R. ROSS, 2507 – A. COOPER, 3107 – J. MENDEZ, 3112 – T. STIEBER, 3210 – S. AUSTIN, 3307 – R. SIMMONS, 3406 – R. VAZQUEZ, 3418 – D. HO, 4205 – M. ARROYO, 4603 – V. FLEMING, 5102 – J. WALKER, 7109 – F. MARTINEZ, 7110 – C. JACKSON, 7114 – S. JACOBSON, 8123 – S. DESROSIERS,
Notice of Sale - Public Auction
In pursuant to Florida statute 713-78 the following vehicles will be sold on November 7th, 2016 at 10:00am at Kissimmee B. Logistic Service Inc.
at 125 E. Wetherbee Road in Orlando, FL. 32824. These vehicles are sold as is with no title guaranteed. Seller reserves the right to bid. Bidding starts at the amount owed for towing and storage. Viewing is one hour prior to sale. Form of payment is cashier’s check.
2003 Beige Lincoln Navigator
VIN# 5LMFU28R53LJ48847
Notice of Sale - Public Auction
In pursuant to Florida statute 713-78 the following vehicles will be sold on November 23rd, 2016 at 10:00am at Kissimmee B. Logistic Service Inc.
at 125 E. Wetherbee Road in Orlando, FL. 32824. These vehicles are sold as is with no title guaranteed. Seller reserves the right to bid. Bidding starts at the amount owed for towing and storage. Viewing is one hour prior to sale. Form of payment is cashier’s check.
2012 BLACK VOLKSWAGEN JETTA
VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6CM456581
2012 SILVER CHEVROLET SONIC
VIN: 1G1JA5SH0C4222027
2013 BROWN KIA SOUL
VIN# KNDJT2A59D7488041
2014 GREEN TOYOTA RAV4
VIN: JTMZFREV8ED040079.