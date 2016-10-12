NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Kia
VIN# KNAFB1210W5710797
2003 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3HE66GX3H576971
1998 Buick
VIN# 2G4WS52M3W1453460
2006 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WB58K569309719
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FMDK021X6GA47677
2000 Isuzu
VIN# 4S2CK58W8Y4351857
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 26, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC