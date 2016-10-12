October 12, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Kia
VIN# KNAFB1210W5710797
2003 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3HE66GX3H576971
1998 Buick
VIN# 2G4WS52M3W1453460
2006 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WB58K569309719
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FMDK021X6GA47677
2000 Isuzu
VIN# 4S2CK58W8Y4351857
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 26, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

More by Jerrica Schwartz

Most Popular

  1. Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28 Read More

  2. Magic Kingdom says goodbye to the Main Street Electrical Parade Read More

  3. Is Maxine's on Shine moving to the Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park? Read More

  4. Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities' Read More

  5. Federal judge overrules Rick Scott, extends Florida's voter registration deadline Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation