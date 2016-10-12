NOTICE OF SALE 

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2005 KiaVIN# KNAFB1210W57107972003 ChryslerVIN# 2C3HE66GX3H5769711998 BuickVIN# 2G4WS52M3W14534602006 ChevyVIN# 2G1WB58K5693097192006 FordVIN# 1FMDK021X6GA476772000 IsuzuVIN# 4S2CK58W8Y4351857To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 26, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792