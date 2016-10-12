October 12, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

By
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF 
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: October 27th, 2016 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #1098-Aubre A McMahon- Furniture, household items, #4005-Brandon Hughes- Furniture, boxes, #1083-Zinet Muedini-House hold goods, #2040-Ruby Modkins- House hold items, # 3108-Gerald Cuevas-House hold items, #3110-Tiffany Diaz-House hold items, #1039-Kevin Boyd-House hold items.
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

More by Jerrica Schwartz

Most Popular

  1. Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28 Read More

  2. Magic Kingdom says goodbye to the Main Street Electrical Parade Read More

  3. Is Maxine's on Shine moving to the Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park? Read More

  4. Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities' Read More

  5. Federal judge overrules Rick Scott, extends Florida's voter registration deadline Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation