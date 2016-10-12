IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
In Re: The Estate Of: RASHEED AMIN WIGGINS
, Deceased.
CASE NO. 2016-CP- 001978-0
DIVISION: 01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Rasheed Amin Wiggins, deceased, File Number 2016-CP-001978, whose date of death was April 16, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is October 5th, 2016. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Chrystal S. Thornton, Florida Bar No. 0013717, Post Office Box 2783, Lakeland, Florida 33806, Telephone: (863) 808-1799, Facsimile: (863) 802-1702, Primary Email: chrystal@cmartinlawpa.com
. Personal Representative: /s/Kimberly Wiggins, Post Office Box 2783, Lakeland, Florida 33806, Telephone: (863) 808-1799, Facsimile: (863) 802-1702.