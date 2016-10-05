October 05, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday the 29th day of September, thru, the 10th day of October 2016 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Kevin Kapiszka, 492, Bicycle,Boxes,Totes, Mini Fridge
Brynn Pomeroy, 488, Furniture, boxes, bags, bed frames lamps
Arturo Rosello, 390, Several fridge’s, Stove-oven, microwave
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the, 28th day of September and the 5th day of October 2016.


