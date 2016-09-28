IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/Shea
CASE NO.: DP16-516
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.D., a minor child, DOB: 07/29/2016
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Parents unknown, Address unknown.
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea on the 24th day of October, 2016, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS/THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of August, 2016. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: (Signed) Deputy Clerk. This summons has been issued at the request of:Senly Bonny, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 94214 Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 822 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 - Telephone,Senly.bonny@myflfamilies.com
