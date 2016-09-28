September 28, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA 

MB & JB ENTERPRISES, INC., Plaintiff, vs. DIANE HINES a/k/a DIANE S. HINES; et al; Defendants.
CASE NO.:2016-CA- 004536-O
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure entered in the cause pending in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida, Case No. 16-2016- CA-004536, in which, MB & JB Enterprises, Inc., Plaintiff and DIANE HINES a/k/a DIANE S. HINES; BOTB FUNDING, LLC; together with any, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, or CFCFGs of said defendant(s), and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against defendants; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CENTRIC MORTGAGE; REGENCY GARDENS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and, ANY UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION, Defendant(s), and all unknown parties claiming interests by, through, under or against a named defendant to this action, or having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property herein described on the following described property in Orange County, Florida: CONDOMINIUM UNIT R-208 OF REGENCY GARDENS, A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 8476, PAGE(S) 291, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS. Together with an undivided percentage interest in the common elements pertaining thereto, the Orange County Clerk of Court will offer the above-referenced real property at public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on the 8 day of November, 2016, at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com. Any person claiming interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. Dated this 13 day of September, 2016. /S/ CAMERON H. P. WHITE, Florida Bar No.: 021343, cwhite@southmilhausen.com, JASON R. HAWKINS, Florida Bar No.: 11925, jhawkins@southmilhausen.com, South Milhausen, P.A., 1000 Legion Place, Suite 1200, Orlando, Florida 32801, Telephone: (407) 539-1638, Facsimile: (407) 539-2679, Attorneys for Plaintiff.
