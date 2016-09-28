IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF Jacqueline Yvonne Burke, Deceased.
File No. 2016CP001459-0.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
. The administration of the estate of Jacqueline Yvonne Burke, deceased, whose date of death was May 16, 2015, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/21/2016. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Fred H. Cumbie, Jr. Attorney Florida Bar Number: 0141664 Overstreet, Miles, Cumbie & Finkenbinder, P.A. 100 Church Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Telephone: (407) 847-5151 E-Mail: fcumbie@omcflaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Fred H. Cumbie Jr., 100 Church Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741.