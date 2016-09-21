September 21, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Notice of Sale - Public Auction 

By
Notice of Sale - Public Auction
In pursuant to Florida statute 713-78 the following vehicles will be sold on 10/26/16 at 10:00am at Kissimmee B. Logistic Service Inc. at 125 E. Wetherbee Road in Orlando, FL. 32824. These vehicles are sold as is with no title guaranteed. Seller reserves the right to bid. Bidding starts at the amount owed for towing and storage. Viewing is one hour prior to sale. Form of payment is cashier’s check.
2012 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee 
VIN#1C4RJEAG6CC259818
2014 Black GMC Acadia 
VIN#1GKKRTKD9EJ204057
2014 White Nissan Versa 
VIN#3N1CN7AP3EL813655
2015 Gray Chrysler 200 
VIN#1C3CCCAB1FN580400
2015 Silver Nissan Altima 
VIN#1N4AL3AP0FN331834.
