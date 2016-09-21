Notice of Sale 

2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807, 407-657- 0098. To: Unit #Daniel L Chellis – Fishing Poles, Cooler, gardening tools, rope, Misc Tools and Household items - L08. Rosalie M LeBlanc – Speakers, File Cabinet, Toaster Oven, Dresser, Misc Furniture and household items - M04. Siobhan H Diaz – Wood Planks, TV, Pallet Jack, Speakers, Misc tools And household items - D01. Siobhan H Diaz – compressor, printer, wood, stereo system, misc tools And household items - M62. Orlando Business Center, 2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807, has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien onin order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807. This is September 09, 2016.