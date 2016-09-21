Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 07, 2016 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC,
630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2000 Ford,
Vin#1FTYR10C1YPB48718;
1995 Mitsubishi,
Vin#JA3AP47H4SY013016;
2001 Lexus,
Vin#JT8UF11EXN0105845;
1993 Chrysler,
Vin#1C3XV66RXPD120002;
2000 Saturn,
Vin#1G8ZJ5279YZ209847;
2002 Nissan,
Vin#4N2ZN16T02D821088;
2001 Mercedes-benz,
Vin#4JGAB72EX1A231267;
2000 GMC,
Vin#1GTEC14W0YE296590;
2001 Dodge,
Vin#1B4GP25371B158654;
1996 Chevrolet,
Vin#2G1WN52XX59149469;
2002 Daewoo,
Vin#KLAVA69212B323949;
1997 Mercury,
Vin#2MELM75W4VX738561;
2002 Volvo,
Vin#YV1TS92D121260040;
1975 Mercedes,
Vin#11602012054755;
1994 Toyota,
Vin#1NXAE04B2RZ118778;
1987 Cadillac,
Vin#1G6DW51Y9H746541;
2004 Chevrolet,
Vin#2G1WH55K649242421.