Notice of Sale 

In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida SelfService Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below:
AAAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807 September 29th, 2016 @ 9:30am
Patricia PerryBed Frame, Fish Tank, Misc. Boxes and Bins, Viviana Rodriguez Grey Suzuki vin#JS2RC414035206356, TV, Mattress, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Adrian OcasioLadders, Tools, Shopvac and Buckets, Alexis Perkins Luggage, Toys, Bed and Movies, Yadisha FigueroaPower Saw, Toolbox, Wheelbarrow and Totes, Gregory ColonTV, Toolbox, Dressers and Totes, Elsa ReyesCouch,Loveseat,Bike, Toys and Boxes, Franchesca OrtizCabinets, Desk, Misc. Bags and Clothes, John BakerTable, Bike, Lamp, Misc. Boxes and Shoes, Suehayde ColonToys,Bins,Basket,Clothes and Milk crate, Tyrone DensonBags and Moxes, Linda NettninCarseats,Bedframe,Toys,Misc. Boxes and Bins, Pedro J. TorresBike, TV Stand, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Totes, Margaro DiazWasher, Microwave, Mattress and Bike, Madeline RodriguezWasher, Dryer, Mattress and Clothes, Maria TelloMattresses, Boxes, Dresser, Lamp, Bags, Clothes, Latoya LeeCouch, Lamp, Artwork and Boxes, Laura GonzalezWasher, Treadmill, Tools, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Tovah L EvansLuggage, Clothes, Misc. Totes and Boxes, Damaris GarciaChairs, Tools, Lights and Fixtures, Carlos GarabitoRacks, Fan, Tarp and Cart, Valerie Saint SurinTV, Vacuum, Table and Boxes, Rebecca RamosTable, Lamp, Dresser and Room Divider, Marc PriceFishing Rods, Futon, Amplifiers and Electronics, Yadisha FigueroaPressure Washer, Grinder, Tires and Toys, Frans J RovelloLuggage, Mattress, Chair and Bins, Mildred TorresBooks, DVDs, Boxes and Binder
AAAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 328392307 September 29th, 2016 @11:00am
> Maria Del C Rolon Misc. Bags, Boxes and Tubs, Basten JosephMattress and 2 Bags, Samika PlummerChair,Twin Mattress,Women’s Clothes,Kid’s Basketball Hoop and Misc. Tubs, Melany Figueroa Gonzalez 3 Lamps, 3 Headboards, Twin Mattress Set, Knife Set, Misc. Boxes, and Bags, Jacob BrinkerhoffKing Mattress Set, Fishing Poles, Mirror, Mike and Misc. Boxes, Valencia RamseyEntertainment Center, Table and Chair, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Totes, Paulema Augustin5 Monitors, 5 TV’s, 3 Mattresses, Headboard and Misc. Boxes, Jamonique MitchumCouch, Chair, 2 Lamps, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Totes, Martha Mendoza2 Guitar Cases, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Suitcases, Gregory PercyMisc Boxes, Books and Suitcases, Ralph Reyes4 Suitcases, 1 Cane, Misc. Bags and Tubs.