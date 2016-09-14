September 14, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Notice of Sale 

In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self­Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below: 
A­AAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807 September 29th, 2016 @ 9:30am Patricia Perry­Bed Frame, Fish Tank, Misc. Boxes and Bins, Viviana Rodriguez­ Grey Suzuki vin#JS2RC414035206356, TV, Mattress, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Adrian Ocasio­Ladders, Tools, Shopvac and Buckets, Alexis Perkins­ Luggage, Toys, Bed and Movies, Yadisha Figueroa­Power Saw, Toolbox, Wheelbarrow and Totes, Gregory Colon­TV, Toolbox, Dressers and Totes, Elsa Reyes­Couch,Loveseat,Bike, Toys and Boxes, Franchesca Ortiz­Cabinets, Desk, Misc. Bags and Clothes, John Baker­Table, Bike, Lamp, Misc. Boxes and Shoes, Suehayde Colon­Toys,Bins,Basket,Clothes and Milk crate, Tyrone Denson­Bags and Moxes, Linda Nettnin­Carseats,Bedframe,Toys,Misc. Boxes and Bins, Pedro J. Torres­Bike, TV Stand, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Totes, Margaro Diaz­Washer, Microwave, Mattress and Bike, Madeline Rodriguez­Washer, Dryer, Mattress and Clothes, Maria Tello­Mattresses, Boxes, Dresser, Lamp, Bags, Clothes, Latoya Lee­Couch, Lamp, Artwork and Boxes, Laura Gonzalez­Washer, Treadmill, Tools, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Tovah L Evans­Luggage, Clothes, Misc. Totes and Boxes, Damaris Garcia­Chairs, Tools, Lights and Fixtures, Carlos Garabito­Racks, Fan, Tarp and Cart, Valerie Saint Surin­TV, Vacuum, Table and Boxes, Rebecca Ramos­Table, Lamp, Dresser and Room Divider, Marc Price­Fishing Rods, Futon, Amplifiers and Electronics, Yadisha Figueroa­Pressure Washer, Grinder, Tires and Toys, Frans J Rovello­Luggage, Mattress, Chair and Bins, Mildred Torres­Books, DVDs, Boxes and Binder
A­AAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839­2307 September 29th, 2016 @11:00am > Maria Del C Rolon­ Misc. Bags, Boxes and Tubs, Basten Joseph­Mattress and 2 Bags, Samika Plummer­Chair,Twin Mattress,Women’s Clothes,Kid’s Basketball Hoop and Misc. Tubs, Melany Figueroa Gonzalez­ 3 Lamps, 3 Headboards, Twin Mattress Set, Knife Set, Misc. Boxes, and Bags, Jacob Brinkerhoff­King Mattress Set, Fishing Poles, Mirror, Mike and Misc. Boxes, Valencia Ramsey­Entertainment Center, Table and Chair, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Totes, Paulema Augustin­5 Monitors, 5 TV’s, 3 Mattresses, Headboard and Misc. Boxes, Jamonique Mitchum­Couch, Chair, 2 Lamps, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Totes, Martha Mendoza­2 Guitar Cases, Misc. Boxes, Bags and Suitcases, Gregory Percy­Misc Boxes, Books and Suitcases, Ralph Reyes­4 Suitcases, 1 Cane, Misc. Bags and Tubs.
