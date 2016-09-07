NOTICE OF SALE 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday the 1st day of September, thru, the 22nd day of September 2016 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents:Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the, 31st day of August and the 7th day of September 2016.