September 07, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday the 1st day of September, thru, the 22nd day of September 2016 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Liso Campos, 131, Bicycle, clothes, shoes, umbrella
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the, 31st day of August and the 7th day of September 2016.
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  2. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

  3. Florida hunter saves deer from massive python Read More

  4. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  5. Disney will now require children to have their fingers scanned at park entrances Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation