NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

By
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: September 28th, 2016 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
2:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 3501 Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #3088-Rita Wooden-furniture, boxes, #1074-Shaketa Adams-furniture, #1073-Latrisha Battle–Household items, #3074- Maria Catoni-household items, #1045-Sonny Khan–gym set, boxes, #2095-Demario Green-10x10 1 bed room apartment, #2040-Ruby Modkins-bed set, household items, #2128- Demetrius Davis-household items, #4087-Ericka Smith-household items, #3108-Gerald Cuevas-Household items, #1049-Kayla Sanders-Household items, #1103B-Willie Gladney- household items.
2:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy. Orlando, Fl. 32837 (407) 240-0958 #705-Michael Fabbiani-Household furniture, #540-Claudio O Cueto-Car and home items, #1081A-Monica La Hoz- Dresser/boxes, #420-Adam Ocasio-Home items.
2:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5753 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 #5010-Belliveau Maurice-Business goods, #1530-Yohansel Perez-Household goods, #3016-Osladia Diaz Montes-Household goods, #8012-Lois Elliott-business goods, #7000-Rebecca Mendez- Household goods.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
