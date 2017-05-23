Too Much Sauce opening on Mills Avenue

click to enlarge
The former Giraffas location
Evan Dimov, the man behind popular sandwich joint Hot Krust Panini in Dr. Phillips, is opening a rice/quinoa/salad bowl joint in Mills Park.
The quick-service concept will move into the space previously occupied by Giraffas Brazilian Grill in the Fresh Market Plaza.
While the focus of the offerings will be fresh bowls, homemade sauces, wings and what Dimov calls a "big-size sandwich" will also be a part of the offerings.
Ice cream bowls "with a twist," as well as fresh-baked cookies, will comprise the sweeter side of the menu (see below).
As far as the eatery's name, Dimov says his children came up with the idea. "It's a way to allow them to be involved in the family business."
Look for Too Much Sauce to open in a couple of months.
