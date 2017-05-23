Tip Jar

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Too Much Sauce opening on Mills Avenue

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge The former Giraffas location
  • The former Giraffas location
click to enlarge tms.jpg
Evan Dimov, the man behind popular sandwich joint Hot Krust Panini in Dr. Phillips, is opening a rice/quinoa/salad bowl joint in Mills Park.

The quick-service concept will move into the space previously occupied by Giraffas Brazilian Grill in the Fresh Market Plaza.

While the focus of the offerings will be fresh bowls, homemade sauces, wings and what Dimov calls a "big-size sandwich" will also be a part of the offerings.

Ice cream bowls "with a twist," as well as fresh-baked cookies, will comprise the sweeter side of the menu (see below).

As far as the eatery's name, Dimov says his children came up with the idea. "It's a way to allow them to be involved in the family business."

Look for Too Much Sauce to open in a couple of months.

Follow Too Much Sauce on Twitter | Instagram | Web
click to enlarge tms2.jpg
click to enlarge tms1.jpg



