Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Baker's Dozen (12 Angry Puppets)'

The baker has bought it, and all evidence (aside from a suspicious candlestick) points to his butcher boyfriend as the bad guy. It's up to a dozen of his puppet peers to sort through the evidence, and their own preconceptions, in the strangest legal drama I've seen since. In this absurd update of, creator-performer Adam Francis Proulx turns one Whatnot puppet — a generic Muppet character with interchangeable facial features — into a dozen diverse and distinct personalities during a funny and unexpectedly thoughtful exposé of prejudice in our judicial system.Proulx performs exposed to the audience, with no attempt made at ventriloquism; instead, his facial expressions echo and amplify the puppet's gestures, creating the impression of a unified, breathing being. His manipulation is expert, with unique postures and voices for each character. But more importantly, the puppeteering is in service of a smart script that blends nursery-rhyme puns with sincerely moving Capra-esque pleas for tolerance. No matter what color you are — black, white or turquoise — or how many men you like to rub-a-dub-dub in a tub with, there's a heartfelt message hiding here beneath the felt and foam.The Pucking Fuppet Co., Toronto, CanadaRed VenueWednesday, May 24, 8:30 PMFriday, May 26, 5:30 PMSaturday, May 27, 10:30 PMSunday, May 28, 2:30 PM