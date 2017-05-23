Tip Jar

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

New pop-up kitchen concept moving into former Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
Last year, Graffiti Junktion's Thornton Park location moved down the street to the former Wildside Bar and Grille space. Now, we finally have a tenant for the vacant location at 900 E. Washington St.

Chef Greg Peters will return to his old haunt with a new permanent pop-up kitchen concept called Truck Stop Pop-up Kitchen, a space that food trucks, chefs, catering companies or private events can rent out for a short "pop-up" event.

Peters told local blog the The Bungalower that the new pop-up kitchen plans to open in July and will be open Thursday through Sunday.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-23_at_1.57.41_pm.png
Thornton Park has witnessed a bit of a sea change over the past year, with a string of bars and restaurants either closing or reformatting. In the past few months, chef Greg Richie's Asian gastropub Baoery shuttered, Mucho Tequila and Tacos is retooling into a New Orleans concept, and longtime neighborhood watering hole Burton's Bar was closed and then purchased by new owners.

