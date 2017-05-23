New pop-up kitchen concept moving into former Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park

click to enlarge
Last year, Graffiti Junktion's Thornton Park location moved down the street to the former Wildside Bar and Grille space. Now, we finally have a tenant for the vacant location at 900 E. Washington St.
Chef Greg Peters will return to his old haunt with a new permanent pop-up kitchen concept called Truck Stop Pop-up Kitchen
, a space that food trucks, chefs, catering companies or private events can rent out for a short "pop-up" event.
Peters told local blog the The Bungalower
that the new pop-up kitchen plans to open in July and will be open Thursday through Sunday.
Thornton Park has witnessed a bit of a sea change over the past year, with a string of bars and restaurants either closing or reformatting. In the past few months, chef Greg Richie's Asian gastropub Baoery shuttered
, Mucho Tequila and Tacos is retooling into a New Orleans concept
, and longtime neighborhood watering hole Burton's Bar was closed and then purchased by new owners.