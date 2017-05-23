Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Bloggytown

Former Rick Scott aide named Florida's environmental chief

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HEIN MÜCK VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
With Gov. Rick Scott describing him as “passionate about the environment,” Noah Valenstein was named Tuesday as Florida's next environmental secretary after a short interview with Scott and members of the state Cabinet.

Valenstein, a former Scott aide who is executive director of the Suwannee River Water Management District, will take over at the Department of Environmental Protection on June 5.

Valenstein was the only one of more than 140 applicants to be interviewed by Scott and the Cabinet for the job.

“We had a very outstanding candidate in Noah, someone who is well known to the Cabinet,” Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said. “He's led the Suwannee water management district, he has been a member of the governor's staff. So it wasn't as if we were bringing someone in from a different state that people needed to get to know.”

Scott and the Cabinet —- Putnam, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater —- agreed to pay Valenstein $150,000 a year, the same salary as former Secretary Jon Steverson.

Steverson left in February for a job with Foley & Lardner, a legal and lobbying firm.

Unlike most agency heads who answer only to the governor, the secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection falls under Scott and the Cabinet.

Valenstein said after the meeting he wants to bring the “philosophy I've had at Suwannee River” to the state department.

“The issues are the same everywhere,” said Valenstein, who grew up in Alachua County. “All Floridians care about the environment, it's the underpinning of what makes the state such a great place to live.”

Anna Upton, outside general counsel for the Everglades Foundation, said she expects Valenstein to do well because of his background with environmental law and the inner workings of state agencies.

“He understands that people come to the state of Florida for our beaches, for our springs, for our national parks, our state parks, and of course the Everglades,” Upton said.

Before being named to run the water management district in October 2015, Valenstein spent nearly three years as Scott's policy coordinator for energy, agriculture and the environment.

Valenstein's time in the governor's office was briefly interrupted in 2014 when he went to work as policy consultant on Scott's re-election campaign.

Scott described Valenstein during the Cabinet meeting as “very passionate about the environment, and he also works well with others. So I think that's why he did so well at Suwannee.”

Two months after Valenstein joined Scott's re-election effort, the governor rolled out a $1 billion, 10-year environmental blueprint that lined up in places with the "Florida Water and Land Legacy" constitutional amendment approved that year by voters.

Valenstein has also worked as a legislative lobbyist for the Department of Environmental Protection, as a deputy policy chief with the state House and as director of legislative affairs for the Everglades Foundation.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foxtail Coffee Co. and Tamale Co. coming to the new 'Hourglass District' Read More

  2. Free theme park admission and reduced hotel rates for Florida teachers Read More

  3. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  4. Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub will open new location this summer Read More

  5. Gov. Rick Scott has until Wednesday to decide fate of Florida 'liquor wall' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation