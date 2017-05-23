The Gist

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

After more than 20 years, Visit Orlando's Official Visitor Center is about to move

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 8:17 AM

click image The current Visit Orlando Official Visitors Center. Located at 8723 International Drive, Orlando, FL - IMAGE VIA VISIT ORLANDO
  • Image via Visit Orlando
  • The current Visit Orlando Official Visitors Center. Located at 8723 International Drive, Orlando, FL
GrowthSpotter is reporting that after more than 20 years, Visit Orlando is moving its Official Visitors Center to a new location.

Currently located behind the Boston Lobster in-between a Don Pablo’s (yes, a few still exist) and a gift shop, the current location is a bit hidden and off the beaten path.

According to documents uncovered by GrowthSpotter, the visitors center will move into a 6,000-square-foot space vacated by a gift shop in the same building as Mango’s Tropical Café. The much more visible location, near the intersection of I-Drive and Sand Lake Road, also includes more opportunities to host events.

The new visitors center is positioned on the north end of the Mango’s building next to the Hollywood Plaza that is currently under construction. The Hollywood Plaza will include an expanded Hogan’s Surf Shop and the high-end rooftop restaurant Circo Italian. Hogan’s will feature numerous celebrity-heavy events in the new space, helping draw tourists to the area surrounding the new visitors center.

The area in front of the visitors center, which is currently a parking lot, will undergo an update after the Hollywood Plaza is finished. With the new parking garage opening this small lot, which is mostly used for Mango’s valet parking, will be partially transformed into a pedestrian plaza that will include "South Beach style" seating and landscaping.

Unlike more traditional retail, the visitor center relies less on vehicular traffic, especially in the evenings when Mango’s is busiest. Parking around the popular restaurant and club has been notoriously difficult to find, especially on weekends. The Hollywood Plaza garage was expanded from its original design to help alleviate some of these parking concerns.

Eventually, this area will be linked via a footpath and pedestrian bridge across Sand Lake Road to the soon-to-break-ground Skyplex entertainment complex. The pedestrian bridge will also provide easy access to the Epic McDonald’s on the northwest side of the intersection and the I-Shops complex across I-Drive from the new visitors center.

In an interview with GrowthSpotter, a Visit Orlando spokesperson stated that the new visitors center should be open by the end of this year.

