Monday, May 22, 2017
Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop to play the Social tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:36 AM
click image
-
Photo via Bash & Pop/Facebook
What Tommy did next. Bash & Pop
, the Post-Replacements, pre-Guns N’ Roses musical outlet for bass-basher Tommy Stinson hits the road again, touching down in Orlando tonight..
Bash & Pop plays the Social
tonight with Plane Versus Cult and Run Racquel at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16-$18
.
Tags: Bash & Pop, Tommy Stinson, Replacements, Concert, Tour, Reunion, Show, Image