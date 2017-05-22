The Heard

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Heard

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop to play the Social tonight

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:36 AM

What Tommy did next. Bash & Pop, the Post-Replacements, pre-Guns N’ Roses musical outlet for bass-basher Tommy Stinson hits the road again, touching down in Orlando tonight..

Bash & Pop plays the Social tonight with Plane Versus Cult and Run Racquel at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16-$18.



