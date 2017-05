Starbucks is finally doing what Brooklyn Water Bagel figured out long ago

click to enlarge Image courtesy Brooklyn Water Bagel

The word circulating around business and barista circles is Starbucks finally figured out what we all knew about ice cubes: They dilute coffee.The chain is now testing frozen coffee cubes that won't water down your cold brew at some stores in Baltimore and Philadelphia, but here's the kicker, there's an 80-cent up charge.You know where that's not a thing and where iced coffee with frozen coffee ice cubes is just? (You can also get one of the best bagel-and-schmears in town while you're at it.) Brooklyn Water Bagel in Lake Mary and on Goldenrod Road.The iced coffee "Cubsta" at BWB comes filled with artisan-roasted cold coffee and topped with iced coffee cubes. Also, there's a creamer-and-sweetener bar for ultimate customization. To boot, an old-school chocolate egg cream sweetener called U-Bet, is the malty mocha your cold brew has been missing.Multiple locations