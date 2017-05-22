Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

Tip Jar

Starbucks is finally doing what Brooklyn Water Bagel figured out long ago

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY BROOKLYN WATER BAGEL
  • Image courtesy Brooklyn Water Bagel
The word circulating around business and barista circles is Starbucks finally figured out what we all knew about ice cubes: They dilute coffee.

The chain is now testing frozen coffee cubes that won't water down your cold brew at some stores in Baltimore and Philadelphia, but here's the kicker, there's an 80-cent up charge.

You know where that's not a thing and where iced coffee with frozen coffee ice cubes is just de rigueur? (You can also get one of the best bagel-and-schmears in town while you're at it.) Brooklyn Water Bagel in Lake Mary and on Goldenrod Road.

The iced coffee "Cubsta" at BWB comes filled with artisan-roasted cold coffee and topped with iced coffee cubes. Also, there's a creamer-and-sweetener bar for ultimate customization. To boot, an old-school chocolate egg cream sweetener called U-Bet, is the malty mocha your cold brew has been missing.

Brooklyn Water Bagel
Multiple locations
originalbrooklynwaterbagel.com


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  2. Authorities bust 'golf cart theft ring' operating near The Villages Read More

  3. Google Street View cameras spotted in the new Pandora: The World of Avatar land Read More

  4. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  5. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation