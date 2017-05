Slumberjack to play album release show this weekend at Will's Pub

click image Photo via Slumberjack/Facebook

Local indie unit Slumberjack are currently on the road, on the final dates of a two-week run promoting new album, but this weekend they'll be returning to Orlando to play a album release/homecoming show with some local and touring heavy-hittters. Slumberjack play their album release show at Will's Pub with Emperor X, Harsh Radish, Someday River and Donking on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.