Monday, May 22, 2017
Slumberjack to play album release show this weekend at Will's Pub
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 4:30 PM
Photo via Slumberjack/Facebook
Local indie unit Slumberjack
are currently on the road, on the final dates of a two-week run promoting new album Oddly Calm
, but this weekend they'll be returning to Orlando to play a album release/homecoming show with some local and touring heavy-hittters.
Slumberjack play their album release show at Will's Pub with Emperor X, Harsh Radish, Someday River and Donking
on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.
