The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'The Unrepentant Necrophile'

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge the_unrepentant_necrophile-4x4_300dpi.png

Last year, New York's Coldharts won my heart (and multiple critics' choice awards) from the very first moments of their charmingly chilling Edgar Allen. This year, Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan return with a show that is every bit as unconventional and uncompromising as their last, but a little harder to fall in love with at first sight.

The Unrepentant Necrophile is an aggressive, in-your-face punk rock opera inspired by notorious necrophiliac mortician Karen Greenlee. Hartman, slinging an electric guitar and Joan Jett-black wig, plays Greenlee as a tortured soul who is desperate for connection, but rebuffs the advances of her similarly inclined co-worker (Ryan) in favor of romantic camping trips with her dearly departed (Nate Gebhard, who does some mean drumming despite being dead on a slab).

As a punk rock experience, the show explodes with all the anarchistic passion you could ask for, but that's also its downfall as a drama. It's a good thing the lyrics are repeated over and over in each song, because the aggressively amplified screaming is almost completely unintelligible. The plot's pacing is also somewhat uneven, with a long patient build-up leading to a hurried climax after only 45 minutes.

Even though I didn't find it as instantly accessible as Edgar Allen, Hartman's volcanic performance makes this uncomfortable material compelling. The subject matter is as icky as it gets, and the Coldharts are unapologetic in their eerily erotic depiction of Greenlee's ritualistic predilections. If you are seeking the most disturbing musical of the Fringe (The Other Woman excepted) you won't repent seeing this one.

The Unrepentant Necrophile
Green Venue
Monday, May 22, 10:30 PM
Wednesday, May 24, 9:00 PM
Friday, May 26, 8:45 PM
Saturday, May 27, 11:59 PM
Sunday, May 28, 6:45 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 29 free-$10

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  2. Authorities bust 'golf cart theft ring' operating near The Villages Read More

  3. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  4. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

  5. Google Street View cameras spotted in the new Pandora: The World of Avatar land Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation