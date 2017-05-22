The Gist

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Gist

Night of Joy tickets no longer include theme park admission, but there is an upcharge for that

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA
After more than three decades in the Magic Kingdom, Disney has moved its annual Christian music festival, Night of Joy, to the ESPN Wide World of Sports. The new venue means that the concerts could be held indoors and would allow for more activities to be added to the event, including Christian comedians, a family-style gaming area, character meet-and-greets and a magic act.

The new location also allows the Magic Kingdom to stay open later for day guests, with Night of Joy attendees using a shuttle bus to transport them between the theme parks and the Wide World of Sports. This isn't the first time Night of Joy has taken place outside the Magic Kingdom: Disney moved the event to Hollywood Studios in 2008 and 2009 before moving it back to the Magic Kingdom.

With the new location, Disney also offers various new ticketing options, including a unique event-only ticket for Friday night. Disney has released the 2017 Night of Joy ticketing information and the event-only ticket is back, and has expanded to include both nights. Single-night event-only tickets are $45 in advance, compared to last year when they were $39 in advance or $45 day of.

Unlike last year, now there are no tickets that automatically include both the Night of Joy and theme park admission. When purchasing Night of Joy tickets, guests can add on a one-day, one-park ticket for $62.

Last year, tickets that included both the Night of Joy and theme park admission were $99, or $114 day of. Similar to last year, those who purchase the two-day Night of Joy ticket along with one-day, one-park add-on by Aug. 8 will also be provided a one-day ticket to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon.

This year will be the first time that Disney has not included theme park admission with any Night of Joy tickets. The Night of Joy event will take place Sept. 8 and 9. All tickets that include park admission are good for one day at the park from Sept. 8-30.

This year’s lineup includes MercyMe, Natalie Grant, TobyMac, Rend Collective and others on Friday, Sept. 8, with Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, Crowder and Jeremy Camp as some of the acts on Saturday, Sept 9. The event will be emceed by Matthew West both nights. MercyMe is the only act to return from the 2016 Night of Joy; this will be their 12th visit to the event. This is the first time since 1984 that Amy Grant has performed at Night of Joy.

Night of Joy competitor Rock the Universe still takes place inside Universal Studios Florida. Base tickets, which begin at $67, include admission to Universal Studios after 4 PM.

Tickets to both events should go on sale beginning in June.

