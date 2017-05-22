The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Gist

Google Street View cameras spotted in the new Pandora: The World of Avatar land

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:03 AM

click image Google Street View backpacks spotted in the Magic Kingdom - PHOTO VIA WDWSHUTTERBUG/TWITTER
  • Photo via WDWShutterbug/Twitter
  • Google Street View backpacks spotted in the Magic Kingdom
Just over a year ago, Google Street View cameras were spotted walking around the Magic Kingdom. Google Street View has added all of the area theme parks in recent years, but even after the sightings early last year, Google Maps has yet to update the new in-park street view.

Despite this, Google Street View’s team was spotted back at Disney World earlier this month. Local Disney news blog Blog Mickey has posted a picture of a Google Street View backpack from what looks like inside the new Pandora – The World of Avatar.

The Google Street View backpacks are a smaller version of the famous Google Street View cars. The backpacks are used in areas that the cars can’t access, such as inside buildings or in national parks. Disney is the only major U.S. theme park not to be featured on Google Street View. The only Disney parks to have Google Street View are the two parks at Disneyland Paris.

The Google Street View backpack that Blog Mickey spotted in Pandora looks like the same model as the one spotted in Disney parks last year. This is different than the bicycle model that has been used in some parks, including SeaWorld.

There’s no telling when Google will update the Street View maps to include Disney parks. For now, you can view Pandora and other sites around Walt Disney World via photospheres, which give you a 360-degree view of the area, but you can’t navigate through the space in the same way as you can via Street View.

Google Street View does currently include many of the local attractions, including the now-closed Wet ’n Wild and Universal CityWalk with NBA City still intact.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  2. Authorities bust 'golf cart theft ring' operating near The Villages Read More

  3. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  4. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

  5. Medical marijuana advocates in Orlando call for special session to end legal uncertainty Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation