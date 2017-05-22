Google Street View cameras spotted in the new Pandora: The World of Avatar land

click image
Google Street View backpacks spotted in the Magic Kingdom
Just over a year ago, Google Street View cameras were spotted
walking around the Magic Kingdom. Google Street View has added all of the area theme parks in recent years, but even after the sightings early last year, Google Maps has yet to update the new in-park street view.
Despite this, Google Street View’s team was spotted back at Disney World earlier this month. Local Disney news blog Blog Mickey
has posted a picture of a Google Street View backpack from what looks like inside the new Pandora – The World of Avatar.
The Google Street View backpacks are a smaller version of the famous Google Street View cars. The backpacks are used in areas that the cars can’t access, such as inside buildings or in national parks. Disney is the only major U.S. theme park not to be featured on Google Street View. The only Disney parks to have Google Street View are the two parks at Disneyland Paris.
The Google Street View backpack that Blog Mickey
spotted in Pandora looks like the same model as the one spotted in Disney parks last year. This is different than the bicycle model
that has been used in some parks, including SeaWorld.
There’s no telling when Google will update the Street View maps to include Disney parks. For now, you can view Pandora and other sites around Walt Disney World via photospheres, which give you a 360-degree view of the area, but you can’t navigate through the space
in the same way as you can via Street View.
Google Street View does currently include many of the local attractions, including the now-closed Wet ’n
Wild and Universal CityWalk with NBA City still intact.