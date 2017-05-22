Free theme park admission and reduced hotel rates for Florida teachers

click to enlarge
-
Photo via whoiscliffwang/Instagram
Summer vacation isn't exclusively for students – teachers get a break too, and Florida theme parks are showing their appreciation for educators.
Disney Springs
is offering special room rates for preschool, daycare and kindergarten through college teachers and support staff starting from $72 per night at all seven Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels from May 22 through Sept. 30.
The resorts offer free shuttles to and from the Disney theme parks, and with Pandora – The World of Avatar
opening on May 27, this is perfect timing for any teachers wanting to check out the newest Disney park.
SeaWorld
is also offering unlimited entry with a Florida Teacher Card for all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers who register through the link on their website.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
is offering a free Educator Study Pass
, which can be used for field trip planning. An active Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico or U.S. Virgin Islands Teaching Certificate, an active photo badge that shows the title of the educator, and a letter signed by the principal listing the names of participating teachers must be presented at will call to receive the pass.
Legoland
, which is in Winter Haven, is offering a free one-year pass to the park to PreK-12 Florida teachers. The pass can be obtained by presenting a valid Florida ID, a recent pay stub, and professional Florida Department of Education teaching certificate at the front gate. This pass also includes entry to other Merlin Entertainment attractions like Madame Tussauds
, the Orlando Eye
and Sea Life Aquarium
.
Also, Orlando Employee Discounts
is offering savings on gate prices for the whole family at theme parks such as Universal Orlando, Aquatica, Busch Gardens, and more.