The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Gist

Free theme park admission and reduced hotel rates for Florida teachers

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WHOISCLIFFWANG/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via whoiscliffwang/Instagram
Summer vacation isn't exclusively for students – teachers get a break too, and Florida theme parks are showing their appreciation for educators.

Disney Springs is offering special room rates for preschool, daycare and kindergarten through college teachers and support staff starting from $72 per night at all seven Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels from May 22 through Sept. 30.

The resorts offer free shuttles to and from the Disney theme parks, and with Pandora – The World of Avatar opening on May 27, this is perfect timing for any teachers wanting to check out the newest Disney park.

SeaWorld is also offering unlimited entry with a Florida Teacher Card for all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers who register through the link on their website.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a free Educator Study Pass, which can be used for field trip planning. An active Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico or U.S. Virgin Islands Teaching Certificate, an active photo badge that shows the title of the educator, and a letter signed by the principal listing the names of participating teachers must be presented at will call to receive the pass.

Legoland, which is in Winter Haven, is offering a free one-year pass to the park to PreK-12 Florida teachers. The pass can be obtained by presenting a valid Florida ID, a recent pay stub, and professional Florida Department of Education teaching certificate at the front gate. This pass also includes entry to other Merlin Entertainment attractions like Madame Tussauds, the Orlando Eye and Sea Life Aquarium.

Also, Orlando Employee Discounts is offering savings on gate prices for the whole family at theme parks such as Universal Orlando, Aquatica, Busch Gardens, and more.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  2. Newborn Commerson's dolphin calf dies at SeaWorld Read More

  3. Google Street View cameras spotted in the new Pandora: The World of Avatar land Read More

  4. Authorities bust 'golf cart theft ring' operating near The Villages Read More

  5. A sinkhole has opened up directly in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation