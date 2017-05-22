Commemorate National Brisket Day on May 28 with specials at 4 Rivers Smokehouse this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Chili-cheese brisket burger special now through Saturday, May 27.

Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse

John's "Big Dog" Chili Cheese Fries. Whole jalapeno not included.

This coming Sunday, May 28, is National Brisket Day, but since 4 Rivers Smokehouse isn't open on Sundays, they've decided to offer specials featuring their signature protein all week long through Saturday, May 27.Specials include:I mean, do you really need to know what's on this to want one? If you need convincing, the ground brisket burger is topped with chili, nacho cheese, French fries, onions and jalapeños. We suggest wearing your stretchy pants.Basically everything except the burger, and topped with fresh, tangy pico de gallo. We can have the "nacho cheese versus shredded cheese" debate later. For now, just wolf these down.The 4 Rivers favorite side left the menu a while ago, but it's coming back for an encore. The Southern-style panzanella is comprised of lettuce, pickles, peppers and onions in a creamy dressing with bacon and crumbed cornbread.Multiple locations844-474-8377