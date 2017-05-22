Tip Jar

Monday, May 22, 2017

Commemorate National Brisket Day on May 28 with specials at 4 Rivers Smokehouse this week

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge Chili-cheese brisket burger special now through Saturday, May 27. - PHOTO COURTESY 4 RIVERS SMOKEHOUSE
  • Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse
  • Chili-cheese brisket burger special now through Saturday, May 27.
This coming Sunday, May 28, is National Brisket Day, but since 4 Rivers Smokehouse isn't open on Sundays, they've decided to offer specials featuring their signature protein all week long through Saturday, May 27.

Specials include:
John's "Big Dog" Loaded Chili-Cheese Brisket Burger ($8)
I mean, do you really need to know what's on this to want one? If you need convincing, the ground brisket burger is topped with chili, nacho cheese, French fries, onions and jalapeños. We suggest wearing your stretchy pants.

John's "Big Dog" Chili Cheese Fries ($5)
Basically everything except the burger, and topped with fresh, tangy pico de gallo. We can have the "nacho cheese versus shredded cheese" debate later. For now, just wolf these down.
John's "Big Dog" Chili Cheese Fries. Whole jalapeno not included. - PHOTO COURTESY 4 RIVERS SMOKEHOUSE
  • Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse
  • John's "Big Dog" Chili Cheese Fries. Whole jalapeno not included.
Cornbread Salad ($2.29)
The 4 Rivers favorite side left the menu a while ago, but it's coming back for an encore. The Southern-style panzanella is comprised of lettuce, pickles, peppers and onions in a creamy dressing with bacon and crumbed cornbread.

4 Rivers Smokehouse
Multiple locations
844-474-8377
4rsmokehouse.com

