Monday, May 22, 2017

Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub will open new location this summer

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 3:53 PM

PHOTO VIA CLADDAGH COTTAGE IRISH PUB
  • Photo via Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub

Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub will be reopening on Curry Ford Road near Bumby Avenue later this summer.

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Fayaiz Kara informs us that the new stand-alone building, which is located at 2421 Curry Ford Road, should open later this summer, possibly by July.

Claddagh Cottage was previously located at 4308 Curry Ford Road, but had to move because the strip mall they were housed in was sold to make room for a Walgreens.

There's currently a GoFundMe to help with some of the expenses of the move to the new location.  

The new spot will be adjacent to the new "Hourglass District," which will house a new outpost for Foxtail Coffee Co., as well as Tamale Co.'s first brick-and-mortar operation.


