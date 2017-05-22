The Heard

Monday, May 22, 2017

Band of the Week: Colorvision

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge colorvision.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Colorvision.

Colorvision is playing Uncle Lou's on May 24.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
It's been difficult to find people who share the vision I try to portray. The music and just about all the parts are written by myself Alex Mendez (guitar/vocals). Recently, we downsized to a duo:
  • Alex Méndez [guitar/vocals/composer]
  • Alex Sabirov [synth/ soundscapes]

When did the band form?
The band formed in the Caribbean in early August last year sometime close to my birthday. I had just bought myself some guitar pedals and a vintage guitar. In less than a week we had our first show as a two piece indie/chillwave group (guitar/bass).

Currently available releases:
Currently we have older lo-fi singles available and a newer single titled "hello there, darling." Due to a recent shift in our vision and members we have been focusing more on playing live shows downtown (about once every week) but we have been working along with some Full Sail students to release a 5-6 song demo in the next month


Websites:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/colorvision
Instagram: @indiwizard


Describe your sound in five words:
psychedelic sadboy nostalgic synth indie

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
My most memorable show would probably be the April fools house party at The Pussy Palace (underground house venue). We got invited to come party after playing a benefit show at Coffins Print Shop, so we had all our equipment. Apparently one of the DJs didn't come so we filled in, probably one of the best night for the boys and of my life so far it was pretty dreamy/unreal.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
All local bands have been very cool and welcoming of our different approach to music and weird synthpunk style. We would have to say our our very close friend Bluesferbones probably since he is also our part time drummer, luv ya!

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
People usually say that our sound is psychedelic and the style is more grunge than indie. If we had to choose a genre we'd say we are somewhere along indie/synthpunk/surf rock/dreampop sometimes psychedelic, any of those rather than grunge.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Orlando has been great to us we love it here, great venues, cool downtown area with artsy murals and lots of people have been hearing about us which makes me especially feel happy and honored to call this our homebase. Our least favorite thing would probably be all the homeless living on the streets, really makes me sad and worries me sometimes when our equipment is in the car. If we ever left Orlando we would probably go to San Francisco or New York City as their music scene is much bigger and has more opportunities.

Any big news to share?
We have new merch coming out which is super cool and cheap. Also our upcoming demo will be released for free download in the next month; you can preview it on Bandcamp.

