Monday, May 22, 2017

A sinkhole has opened up directly in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ELEANOR ROY/DAILY NEWS
  • Photo via Eleanor Roy/Daily News
A formidable sinkhole, which in no way should be used as a metaphor for anything, has opened up near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a statement from the town of Palm Beach, a 4-foot-by-4-foot hellmouth was found Monday morning near a newly installed water pipe on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the "Winter White House."

Utilities crews will shut down a lane while exploratory work is done through the day.


