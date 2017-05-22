Monday, May 22, 2017
A sinkhole has opened up directly in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 12:03 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Eleanor Roy/Daily News
A formidable sinkhole, which in no way should be used as a metaphor for anything, has opened up near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
According to a statement
from the town of Palm Beach, a 4-foot-by-4-foot hellmouth was found Monday morning near a newly installed water pipe on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the "Winter White House."
Utilities crews will shut down a lane while exploratory work is done through the day.
Tags: Trump, sinkhole, mar-a-lago, Image