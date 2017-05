A sinkhole has opened up directly in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

click to enlarge Photo via Eleanor Roy/Daily News

Sinkhole in front of Mar-a-Lago: A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of… https://t.co/5xOpmJ8Y2v — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) May 22, 2017

A formidable sinkhole, which in no way should be used as a metaphor for anything, has opened up near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.According to a statement from the town of Palm Beach, a 4-foot-by-4-foot hellmouth was found Monday morning near a newly installed water pipe on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the "Winter White House."Utilities crews will shut down a lane while exploratory work is done through the day.