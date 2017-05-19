The Gist

Friday, May 19, 2017

The Gist

Universal Orlando adds 'The Shining' to Halloween Horror Nights 27

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge shining_twins_2-670x405.jpg
Here's Johnny!

For the first time ever, the iconic Stanley Kubrick film The Shining will get its own maze at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando beginning this September.

According to a press release from Universal, guests will be able to explore the Overlook Hotel and bear witness to caretaker Jack Torrance’s "spiraling descent into insanity," which we can assume means we'll be seeing some of the more memorable scenes from the film.

Fingers crossed for a blood elevator.

This year HHN will run longer than normal, spanning 34 nights beginning on Friday, September 15 through Saturday, November 4.



