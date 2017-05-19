Universal Orlando adds 'The Shining' to Halloween Horror Nights 27

click to enlarge

Here's Johnny!For the first time ever, the iconic Stanley Kubrick filmwill get its own maze at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando beginning this September.According to a press release from Universal, guests will be able to explore the Overlook Hotel and bear witness to caretaker Jack Torrance’s "spiraling descent into insanity," which we can assume means we'll be seeing some of the more memorable scenes from the film.Fingers crossed for a blood elevator.This year HHN will run longer than normal, spanning 34 nights beginning on Friday, September 15 through Saturday, November 4.