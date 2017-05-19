Sheer Mag show why their stars are aligning fast

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Sheer Mag at Will's Pub

Flamethrower at Will's Pub

Flamethrower at Will's Pub

Flamethrower at Will's Pub

is a young band that's rising hard with lots of street heat, enough to all but guarantee that their debut album () slated for July 14 release will pop off. And from the full, buzzing and rowdy house that received them, Orlando knows the deal.If a purecould be bottled, a Sheer Mag show is what it would look and sound like. They may be from Philadelphia but there's a lot ofgold in their shine. It's '70s rock glory done with classic punk spirit and delivered by a singer who is a goddamn boss with a knock-down voice.I haven't felt this much early fire from a band in a long time, and this show testified to their phenomenon. Punk has been flirting with the '70s for a little while now, but this is the act that could possibly tip that sea change. Revivalism never felt so fresh.Of the all-good local openers includingandthe surprise revelation wasa new band containing members of modern thrillersandLike those bands, these guys have a roar that comes on like an avalanche, and it's some of the most exciting hardcore to rise here in a while.