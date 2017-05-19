The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 19, 2017

The Heard

Sheer Mag show why their stars are aligning fast

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 4:07 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Sheer Mag and Flamethrower, Will’s Pub, May 18
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
Sheer Mag is a young band that’s rising hard with lots of street heat, enough to all but guarantee that their debut album (Need to Feel Your Love) slated for July 14 release will pop off. And from the full, buzzing and rowdy house that received them, Orlando knows the deal.
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
If a pure rock & roll dance party could be bottled, a Sheer Mag show is what it would look and sound like. They may be from Philadelphia but there’s a lot of Detroit gold in their shine. It’s ‘70s rock glory done with classic punk spirit and delivered by a singer who is a goddamn boss with a knock-down voice.
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
I haven’t felt this much early fire from a band in a long time, and this show testified to their phenomenon. Punk has been flirting with the ‘70s for a little while now, but this is the act that could possibly tip that sea change. Revivalism never felt so fresh.
click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
Of the all-good local openers including Autarx and Bubble Boys, the surprise revelation was Flamethrower, a new band containing members of modern thrillers False Punk and Gross. Like those bands, these guys have a roar that comes on like an avalanche, and it’s some of the most exciting hardcore to rise here in a while.
click to enlarge Flamethrower at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flamethrower at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Flamethrower at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flamethrower at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Flamethrower at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flamethrower at Will's Pub
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak Read More

  2. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

  3. Tim Tebow autographs ball after throwing it into man's testicles Read More

  4. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  5. Medical marijuana advocates in Orlando call for special session to end legal uncertainty Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation