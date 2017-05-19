Sheer Mag show why their stars are aligning fast

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Sheer Mag and Flamethrower, Will’s Pub, May 18
click to enlarge
Sheer Mag
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
is a young band that’s rising hard with lots of street heat, enough to all but guarantee that their debut album (Need to Feel Your Love
) slated for July 14 release will pop off. And from the full, buzzing and rowdy house that received them, Orlando knows the deal.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
If a pure rock & roll dance party
could be bottled, a Sheer Mag show is what it would look and sound like. They may be from Philadelphia but there’s a lot of Detroit
gold in their shine. It’s ‘70s rock glory done with classic punk spirit and delivered by a singer who is a goddamn boss with a knock-down voice.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
I haven’t felt this much early fire from a band in a long time, and this show testified to their phenomenon. Punk has been flirting with the ‘70s for a little while now, but this is the act that could possibly tip that sea change. Revivalism never felt so fresh.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Sheer Mag at Will's Pub
Of the all-good local openers including Autarx
and Bubble Boys,
the surprise revelation was Flamethrower,
a new band containing members of modern thrillers False Punk
and Gross.
Like those bands, these guys have a roar that comes on like an avalanche, and it’s some of the most exciting hardcore to rise here in a while.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Flamethrower at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Flamethrower at Will's Pub
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Flamethrower at Will's Pub
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com