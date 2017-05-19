Tip Jar

Friday, May 19, 2017

Red Cyress Brewery taps a bunch of rare kegs at their Funky Hoppy craft beer celebration

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_red_cypress_beer.jpg
Winter Springs craft beer oasis Red Cypress has gathered a bunch of kegs of limited release beers from their favorite breweries across the country for this one-day blowout. Sample rarities like Cigar City’s Hunahpu Imperial Stout, MIA’s Strawberry Wonderbrett and Grimm’s Super Spruce gose. We expect some of those taps will blow quickly, so get there early if you want to treat yourself.

Noon Saturday; Red Cypress Brewery, 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; various menu prices; redcypressbrewery.com
