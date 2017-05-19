Red Cyress Brewery taps a bunch of rare kegs at their Funky Hoppy craft beer celebration

Winter Springs craft beer oasis Red Cypress has gathered a bunch of kegs of limited release beers from their favorite breweries across the country for this one-day blowout. Sample rarities like Cigar City’s Hunahpu Imperial Stout, MIA’s Strawberry Wonderbrett and Grimm’s Super Spruce gose. We expect some of those taps will blow quickly, so get there early if you want to treat yourself.
Noon Saturday; Red Cypress Brewery, 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; various menu prices; redcypressbrewery.com