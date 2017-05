Pam Bondi says Trump's firing of James Comey was 'justified'

click to enlarge Photo via Pam Bondi/Instagram

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once asked for and received a $25,000 campaign donation from Trump while "investigating" his sham of a university, thinks the president did the right thing by firing former FBI Director James Comey.From the"I think it was justified. He has every legal right to do so. Democrats were complaining about him, Republicans were complaining about him. That job should not be a political job. We should not be hearing very publicly from the leader of the FBI," said Bondi.That's rich.Last week Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a guy who once oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history, also thought that canning Comey was a good thing. "I believe the President needed a fresh start. You've got to have somebody who's nonpartisan," said Scott to Fox News.