Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 19, 2017

Bloggytown

Pam Bondi says Trump's firing of James Comey was 'justified'

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PAM BONDI/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Pam Bondi/Instagram
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once asked for and received a $25,000 campaign donation from Trump while "investigating" his sham of a university, thinks the president did the right thing by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

From the Tampa Bay Times:

"I think it was justified. He has every legal right to do so. Democrats were complaining about him, Republicans were complaining about him. That job should not be a political job. We should not be hearing very publicly from the leader of the FBI," said Bondi.

That's rich.

Last week Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a guy who once oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history, also thought that canning Comey was a good thing. "I believe the President needed a fresh start. You've got to have somebody who's nonpartisan," said Scott to Fox News.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

  2. Downtown bar Tap & Grind opening second location in Mills 50 Read More

  3. Florida man leans in to kiss rattlesnake, is immediately bitten in the face Read More

  4. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  5. Halal Guys will host grand opening in Waterford Lakes August 11 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation