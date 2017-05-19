Friday, May 19, 2017
Pam Bondi says Trump's firing of James Comey was 'justified'
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 1:07 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Pam Bondi/Instagram
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once asked for and received a $25,000 campaign donation
from Trump while "investigating" his sham of a university, thinks the president did the right thing by firing former FBI Director James Comey.
From the Tampa Bay Times
:
"I think it was justified. He has every legal right to do so. Democrats were complaining about him, Republicans were complaining about him. That job should not be a political job. We should not be hearing very publicly from the leader of the FBI," said Bondi.
That's rich.
Last week Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a guy who once oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history, also thought that canning Comey was a good thing.
"I believe the President needed a fresh start. You've got to have somebody who's nonpartisan," said Scott to Fox News.
Tags: Pam Bondi, Rick Scott, Image