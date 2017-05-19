The Gist

Friday, May 19, 2017

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'The American Heretics Comedy Tour'

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 12:25 PM

Comedian Stewart Huff served up his skeptical Southern-fried stand-up at the last three Orlando Fringes, earning raves for Donating Sperm to My Sister's Wife, Darwin vs. Rednecks and Sense Ain't Common. This year, he's brought along two of his questioning comic comrades, proving that Huff isn't the only antidote to Jeff Foxworthy working the mic below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Huff hosts the hour-long American Heretics, sharing absurd answers that he's elicited from strangers to the question, "Do humans have a soul?" The opening act is Texan Jay Whitecotton, who has some sharp bits about the Harry Potter iconography on our dollar bills and navigating the minefield that is mansplaining; he's a promising performer who needs a stronger final punchline for his set. North Carolina's Tom Simmons, on the other hand, is a practiced hand at heretical humor (he was once censored by Comedy Central) and his rants about Satanism and the Federal Reserve would be some of the funniest things I've heard all week, if they weren't predicated on the imminent collapse of our society.

Huff closes out the evening with an anecdote about an angry patron who accosted him after a show, saying, "I don't like you or what you say, but some of it made me think." For hilarious heretics like these three, that's a hell of a lot better than being burnt at the stake.

The American Heretics Comedy Tour
Black Venue

tickets


