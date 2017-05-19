The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 19, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Roller Coaster'

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge rollercoaster_2017_4x4.png
For the record, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure — where the concept behind Fringe legend T.J. Dawe's new monologue was birthed — is not a roller coaster (as the show's title suggests), but a dark ride/simulator [/end Comic Book Guy voice].

That nerdy niggle is evidence that Dawe and I are cut from similarly geeky cloth, and it's about the only quibble I have with Dawe's latest winning one-man marathon. We're both obsessed with Star Wars and superheroes, fascinated by abandoned malls and the occult, and deeply worried about our imminent future in the age of Trump. I've always found personal connections to Dawe's delicately interwoven tales, which somehow stitch together Barbara Ehrenreich's evolutionary theories with World War II propaganda cartoons and the rise of role-playing games.

But Roller Coaster has additional appeal as his first play written explicitly about Orlando, from Dawe's first awful encounter with our city in 2001 through last year's Pulse Nightclub shootings. Naturally, Dawe takes us on an eye-opening excursion through the theme parks, which he provocatively posits are America's new temples of worship.

As always, Dawe's performance is dizzyingly fast and very funny, but also intensely intellectually engaging and deeply depressing in its implications about our innate hunger for conflict. Luckily, he leaves audiences with a sliver of optimism; now I've got my fingers crossed that World War III won't break out before Dawe returns to town.

Roller Coaster
Brown Venue

tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 29 free-$10

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75 Read More

  2. Military exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire at Florida Air Force range Read More

  3. Downtown bar Tap & Grind opening second location in Mills 50 Read More

  4. Halal Guys will host grand opening in Waterford Lakes August 11 Read More

  5. Florida man leans in to kiss rattlesnake, is immediately bitten in the face Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation