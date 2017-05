click to enlarge

Avon Park Air Force Range brush fire burning thousands of acres. Putting in some fire lines, letting it burn. Smoke impacting the area #WTSP pic.twitter.com/Tvw8u1RbJk — Kendra Conlon (@KendraWTSP) May 18, 2017

This week a military training exercise sparked an 8,000-acre wildfire at Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range near the Highlands-Polk County line.The fire started Wednesday afternoon, and according to Fox 13 , was 50 percent contained by Thursday.USAF Director of Operations Buck MacLaughlin told the station that they couldn't quite pinpoint the culprit, but the fire could've been started by rockets, a missile or possibly a bomb.The fire is expected to burn through the weekend.