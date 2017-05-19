Max Hatt and Edda Glass blend Americana with bossa nova at Blue Bamboo

click to enlarge
What do you do when you’re the only bossa nova band in Montana? You come up with original material that melds the enthralling vibes of the Brazilian samba-jazz fusion and the folkish, foot-tapping, simplicity of our country’s own Americana into a customized blend. Guitarist Max Hatt and singer Edda Glass started playing together in the Treasure State when Glass sat in with Hatt’s jazz trio on songs like the bossa nova standard “Girl From Ipanema.” As a teenager, she was entranced by the Portuguese vocals of Nara Leão and Astrud Gilberto, and took to heart the enduring influence of the landmark album Getz/Gilberto
. Steeped in the formal jazz tradition, Hatt and Glass soon discovered their distinct synergy and set to work on originals. In the slow-tempo cut “Crossing Over,” from 2016’s Ocean of Birds, Glass’ voice colors a slow waltz rhythm with a bittersweet tenderness, while in “No More Tattoos” she imparts a sultry playfulness to a finger-snapping groove. The bespoke folk-jazz synthesis of the duo Max Hatt/Edda Glass – a combination of Hatt’s clean-cut guitar phrasing and Glass’ soulful, full-throated vocals – sounds at once fresh and beguilingly familiar.
8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 | Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-9951 | bluebambooartcenter.com
| $20