click to enlarge

Lil Indies gets back into tasting events with this evening highlighting Tullamore Irish whiskies. Rob Ryan, Tullamore ambassador, will be on hand to guide patrons through a sampling of their various offerings, and will have bottles available for purchase as well. RSVP required.6 p.m. Tuesday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free, RSVP to jenn@willspub.org