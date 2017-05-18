The Heard

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Dubstep producer Zomboy to perform at House of Blues this summer

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 3:12 PM

  • Photo via Zomboy/Facebook
U.K. dubstep DJ/producer Zomboy has announced the dates for his "Rott N' Roll" North American tour and there is an Orlando date in the mix.

The performers is a live favorite on the festival circuit, has seen his tunes slipped into Skrillex sets and just recently remixed the Chainsmokers' "Don't Let Me Down."

Zomboy takes to the stage at the House of Blues on Friday, August 4, at 7 p.m. Support from Spag Heddy. Tickets go on sale on Wed., May 24 at 10:00 a.m.



