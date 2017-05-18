Thursday, May 18, 2017
Dubstep producer Zomboy to perform at House of Blues this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 3:12 PM
Photo via Zomboy/Facebook
U.K. dubstep DJ/producer Zomboy
has announced the dates for his "Rott N' Roll"
North American tour and there is an Orlando date in the mix.
The performers is a live favorite on the festival circuit, has seen his tunes slipped into Skrillex sets and just recently remixed the Chainsmokers' "Don't Let Me Down."
Zomboy takes to the stage at the House of Blues
on Friday, August 4, at 7 p.m. Support from Spag Heddy. Tickets go on sale on Wed., May 24
at 10:00 a.m.
