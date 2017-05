click image Photo by Linsey Hansen via Someday River/Facebook

Local indie-pop outfit Someday River have just premiered a music video for new single "Isn't It." The video is from a live performance filmed at Ace Metric Cycles in Audubon Park - and the song originally appeared on the Pulse benefit compilation. The single is the first new music from the band since their EP(2016).If you want to see Someday River live and in the flesh, check them out at the Orlando Fringe Festival Outdoor Stage on Friday night - curated by the Vinyl Warhol blog or on May 26 at Will's Pub with Emperor X and Slumberjack. Or watch the video for "Isn't It" below.