'The Voice's' Stephanie Rice will headline Girls in Wonderland at House of Blues

Former The Voice
contestant Stephanie Rice will headline the LGBT event Girls in Wonderland at the House of Blues this summer.
The Texan singer-songwriter will perform at the Disney Springs House of Blues, June 2.
Girls in Wonderland is a full weekend of events at The Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort featuring dancing, live music, and other entertainment which coincides with Gay Days at Disney (May 30-June 5).
Stephanie Rice inspired people with her story of perseverance after being abandoned by her family when she came out as a lesbian. She was a top 11 contestant on NBC's The Voice
, and now performs with her band, Colonial Blue.
Proceeds from "Girls in Wonderland" event will go to The Center Orlando organization to support the wellbeing of Central Florida LGBT Communities. The event is hosted by Pandora Events, a South Florida production company for LGBT women.
For more information about the Girls in Wonderland line up, visit www.girlsinwonderland.com
.